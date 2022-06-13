ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Satanic Temple asks for donations for up to $666 after Daniel Lucey admits to starting fire, calling it a ‘hate crime’

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Satanic Temple is asking for donations after a fire caused damage to the front porch area Friday. “We will fix it. We will clean it up, air out the smoke, and we will reopen,” co-founder Lucien Greaves said in a Tweet. Police said Daniel Damien Lucey, 42,...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 70

Carl
2d ago

But when the attacked temple is Christian or Catholic..is not a hate crime is just...Vandalism..per Lame MSM and Government.

Reply(4)
19
Raquel Perez
2d ago

They should be happy to see a blaze go up in smoke since they love hell so much, you'll remember when you get there

Reply(7)
34
S Cross
2d ago

Historians, if any in the future, will refer to this period as the age of lunacy. I suspect all evolving sentient beings undergo this as a standard evolutionary procedure. I’d like to think there’s a class of future rationalists laughing and marveling at how humans survived through this period.

Reply
6
 

