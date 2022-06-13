ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburg, MO

Boil advisory issued for Plattsburg, Missouri

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — A boil advisory is in effect for Plattsburg due to a leak and drop in system pressure.

According to the Plattsburg Police Department, tests will begin at 6 a.m. and could take up to 18 hours to receive results.

All customers that use the municipal water system are advised to consider boiling any water they intend to use.

The city said they will release updates as details become available and as test results come in.

