(The Center Square) — Tennessee has now collected $3.7 billion more than budgeted in taxes and fees through the first 10 months of this fiscal year. Those funds can then be used in future appropriations. The budgeted total, however, was adjusted by $2.9 billion in this year’s appropriations bill based on estimates from the state’s funding board, leaving $800 million in overages so far this fiscal year.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO