Oneonta, NY

Otsego Chamber Pickleball Tournament Proves This Sport Is All The Rage

By Leslie Ann
 3 days ago
On Saturday, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament at Oneonta's Neahwa Park courts. The courts were filled with competitors and it was action-packed with tough competition. Coming out on top in the mixed doubles competition were Lorey Biesheuvel and Garret Cole (seen below)....

Oneonta, NY
