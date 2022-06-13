ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Planning your summer? Report shows most fun states

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWgVA_0g90c4ft00

(WTNH) – If you’re planning your summer vacation, a new report by WalletHub shows the most fun states in America in 2022.

To determine the list, WalletHub looked at the states with the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment.

Here are the top 10 most fun states in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Washington
  8. Texas
  9. Minnesota
  10. Louisiana

According to WalletHub, California makes the top spot because it has the most movie theaters and restaurants per square root of population.

If you’re looking for amusement parks, WalletHub reports that Texas has the most per square root of population.

So, where does Connecticut land on the list? The report put it at number 43. The report did show that Connecticut is tied for number 1 for the most marinas per capita.

To read the full report, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police seize 7,000 bags of heroin during narcotics and firearms arrest

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police officers arrested four men for the possession of illegal narcotics and firearms on Tuesday. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department Vice and Intelligence Division and the State Police Violent Crimes Task Force executed search and seizure warrants for two Waterbury residences on Clover Street and Gilyard Drive. Officers […]
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Man injured in New Haven Chapel Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was injured in a New Haven shooting on Chapel Street Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to an alert of gunfire on George Street and a call regarding a person shot on Chapel Street around 10 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 29-year-old […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State car tax break to impact 75 local communities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lt. Governor joined the Hartford Mayor to address the benefits of vehicle tax cuts included in the recent package passed by Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday. The tax cut will be significant for families struggling to pay their bills as the tax break will impact 75 local communities to help […]
WTNH

Man allegedly stabbed another man in the neck with a plastic knife

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man with a plastic knife. Police said on Sunday around 8 p.m., officers responded to Chamberlain Drive for the report of a stabbing. A 50-year-old victim told police that he was with a friend when a man, identified as Jeffrey Kershner, […]
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

PD: Waterbury teen charged after being found in possession of a gun

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly possessing a gun. Police said on Friday around 12:30 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation in the area of North Main Street and West Farms Street due to numerous weapons, narcotics, and other quality of life issues. Waterbury police said they were able to […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford man pleads guilty to theft of shipment containing 50 firearms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man pled guilty to charges involving the theft of numerous firearms from a South Windsor warehouse last summer. According to court documents, in August 2021 a shipment containing 50 Zigana, Model PX-9G2 pistols was stolen from an R&L Carriers warehouse located in South Windsor. R&L employees became aware of […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WTNH

Program makes sure families with children get housing in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is the first program of its kind, and it is happening right here in New Haven. Local Head Start programs are making sure needy kids have rooves over their heads. Everyone knows Head Start gives little kids a leg up in early childhood education, but now the program does […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Southington police investigating stabbing that occurred on I-84

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man on I-84 east early Sunday morning. Police said around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Queen Street at I-84 for the report of a victim who had been stabbed. The victim reported that after leaving a […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on Route 25 in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 25 in Trumbull is closed due to a wrong-way crash, according to state police. State police told News 8 that a car driving southbound on the northbound side of the roadway crashed into a FedEx truck. The northbound side is closed while police investigate the crash. Officials said serious injuries […]
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

PD: Woman killed during one-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died following a one-car crash in Waterbury on Saturday evening. Police responded to Greenwood Avenue around 11:12 p.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they located a car that struck the curb and some landscaping, which caused the car to roll over on its side. […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for attempting to enter home with ax

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after attempting to break into a home with an ax in Meriden, police said. The Meriden Police Department responded to Meetinghouse Village after a neighbor called to report a man trying to break into another home on the street while armed with an ax. At the scene, […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist injured in Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a pick-up truck in Vernon Wednesday morning. According to Vernon police, the crash occurred on West Street between a GMC pick-up truck and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to police. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Hartford […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy