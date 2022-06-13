Planning your summer? Report shows most fun states

(WTNH) – If you’re planning your summer vacation, a new report by WalletHub shows the most fun states in America in 2022.

To determine the list, WalletHub looked at the states with the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment.

Here are the top 10 most fun states in America, according to WalletHub:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Louisiana

According to WalletHub, California makes the top spot because it has the most movie theaters and restaurants per square root of population.

If you’re looking for amusement parks, WalletHub reports that Texas has the most per square root of population.

So, where does Connecticut land on the list? The report put it at number 43. The report did show that Connecticut is tied for number 1 for the most marinas per capita.

