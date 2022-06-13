Convicted felon found in Berry Hill asleep at the wheel with gun, drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged Sunday afternoon after police said they found him asleep at the wheel with a gun and drugs on him in Berry Hill.

Officers said they were called to the Walgreens located at 2611 8 th Avenue South to assist Nashville firefighters on a suspect who was found asleep and may have been intoxicated. According to Metro Nashville Police Department documents, when Anthony Jackson was woken up, he told officials he went there to pick up some food and head to the vape shop nearby but dozed off because of a lack of sleep.

Anthony Jackson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Jackson also admitted to taking a quarter of a Xanax “hours ago,” and smoking marijuana the night before. However, during a search, officers said they found what appeared to be cocaine, prescription drugs, and a firearm in the vehicle.

Jackson was previously convicted on several counts of aggravated assault and drug charges. He was taken into custody and is faced with six different charges.

