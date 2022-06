Nominations for 2022 award close on June 27 and the winner to receive $15,000 Cash Prize. In 2021, Dr. Lydia Clemmons was honored with the Con Hogan award. In a recent interview, Dr. Clemmons talked about her life and work, how she came to be President and Executive Director of the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte, and what receiving the award means to her. She is the first person of color to receive the award.

CHARLOTTE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO