Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles to crack down on expired temp tags

By Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

ST. CHARLES –  During the peak of the pandemic, the state of Missouri waived certain vehicle registration requirements. Some area drivers say the result is a logjam of vehicles in the St. Louis area with expired tags.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said that state-waived registering requirements created a backlog of expired tags during the pandemic.   Borgmeyer believes enough time has passed for the city to take action.

Police: Disgruntled worker vandalized Pageant, went on shooting spree

If a St. Charles officer spots an expired temp tag it will be seized and sent to court. This creates an incentive for the driver to register the vehicle, instead of continuing to drive with an expired tag.

