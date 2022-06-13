ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ducey signs law to help increase affordable housing development

By SUELEN RIVERA
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill last week that will remove the cap of the size of affordable housing apartment communities built by developers wanting to qualify for a property tax exemption. The bill —...

ktar.com

Comments / 1

PUSSIFACATION of man
2d ago

affordable housing starting at 2950 for a studio 3600 one bedroom 4300 2 bedroom . Illegals have top priority . Up to 12 families can live in our 900 foot 2 bedroom model .

Reply
2
