ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, NY

Maria College student helps heal others with horses

By Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180ytj_0g90a5d200

GHENT, N.Y ( NEWS10 ) — A moment in the summer of 1985 changed Jodie O’Connell-Ponkos’ life forever. At 16 years old, she lost her right arm

“My parents said there was no option for giving up,” she said. “My dad’s like, ‘Look, we may be Irish, but we don’t have the luck of the Irish, so you have to push—this is your life.”

Lifesharing community for all abilities in Columbia County marks 60 years

Horseback riding quickly became her source of healing. Her parents helped to ignite a drive throughout her childhood that’s only grown stronger over time. It was early on that she decided she wants to help others with physical limitations like herself.

In 2009, she started Destiny’s Ride to serve others who might benefit from the healing nature of horses. Located within Liberty Farms in Ghent, her work fuels her passion to help others.

Local company displays generosity, kindness with metal signs

Ten years later, she decided to go to school to help her riders even more. In 2019, she was accepted into Maria College’s occupational therapy assistant program. An education experience that has enriched the work she does with her riders at Destiny’s Ride .

“I became a lifelong learner in my 50s, so I started decided this journey when I turned 50,” she said.

Budweiser Clydesdales returning to Saratoga Race Course

Jodie recently found out she made it into the master’s program at Maria College for occupational therapy. This fall she’ll continue her educational journey as a student.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Groundbreaking held for new YMCA senior center in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS - This marks the beginning of an $8.2 million project between the Saratoga Regional YMCA and the Saratoga Senior Center. A groundbreaking ceremony was taking place Wednesday. The two organizations are working together to expand the Y's current West Avenue facility, by including a 14,000 square-foot senior center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
Columbia County, NY
Lifestyle
Columbia County, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Ghent, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Extension of services for students with individualized learning plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A new New York State law will help students who received individualized education programs during the pandemic continue to receive those services.  Learning during the pandemic has been hard for many students, especially those who receive an individualized education plan. “Zooming in for lessons, using remote learning, that had to be tough […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Saratoga Race Course#Horseback Riding#An Education#Irish#Maria College
NEWS10 ABC

Still standing: ‘MS can’t take this away’ from Gordon

Katelyn's been stable for two years with the help of a monthly treatment for her MS. Perspective pushed her to join the 2022 MS Run the US relay team, which started in California this April and will end in New York City in August, as 19 runners will take turns running across America. Katelyn is the anchor, running the final leg from Sunbury, PA to Manhattan.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Trace history during the Canalway Challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Canalway Challenge encourages people to trace history and track miles along New York’s canals. Participants can register online for free and choose a mileage goal, track their miles throughout the summer, and upload a photo when they finish. The challenge is for people of all ages and abilities to reach […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schedule released for Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair is coming, bringing carnival rides, farm-fresh foods and a whole lot of animals to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The farm opens on Monday, Aug. 22, running through to Sunday, Aug. 28. This week, the full schedule went live for this year's fairground festivities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

16 Capital Region teachers win SUNY teaching award

Sixteen teachers in the Capital Region have received the State University of New York (SUNY) Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. This awards pre-school through 12th grade public school teachers for their skillset and commitment to success for their students.
AMSTERDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
whcuradio.com

Six local teachers win Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Recognition for excellence in teaching. Governor Hochul announcing the winners of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award today. Six locals were among the 54 pre-school through grade 12 honorees across the state, which comes with a $5,000 stipend from SUNY to continue to develop knowledge and skills to support student growth.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Ballston Spa High School student lauded for Community Service

Ballston Spa senior Nathalie Chateauneuf was presented with a 2022 Student Community Service Award from the Saratoga County School Board Association at a recent recognition ceremony in Clifton Park. Chateauneuf was one of 11 students from high schools throughout Saratoga County to receive the award for outstanding community service. (Photo provided)
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Mother of Albany murder victim seeks answers

Albany police are still trying to figure out who killed a 30-year-old woman found dead in her apartment last week. Ahsid Hemingway Powell's mother, Jackie, was at the apartment Tuesday, cleaning it out. She said cleaning out her daughter's apartment is one of the hardest things she has ever had...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy