1 person dead after a crash in the Cajon Pass (San Bernardino County, CA)

 3 days ago

One person died after a UPS truck crash in the Cajon Pass. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place on the northbound 15 Freeway near Highway 138 [...]

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

