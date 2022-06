PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing woman. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of 67-year-old Susan Maldonado on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Maldonado was last seen at 9:20 in the morning on Tuesday when she was released from the Pueblo County Jail. A photo of what she was wearing when she left the jail can be viewed at the top of this article.

