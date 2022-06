(Undated) – The Cross Street Station Concert Series kicks off this weekend. According to Robinson Park and Recreation Superintendent, Mike Shimer, the Hot Rod Lincoln band will “take the stage” this Saturday. They will be the first of four shows. Other acts taking part include Damon Mitchell, Chris Miller, and the Garth Brooks tribute “No Fences.” The Summer Concert Series runs through June and July and is free to the public. Food trucks will be set up during the shows at Cross Street Station, located behind the Robinson Post Office. The shows begin at 7 pm. Learn more below.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO