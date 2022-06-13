ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton support group offers Narcan training

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Healthy Youth Coalition will be having a peer-led support group that will offer education and resources to those affected by substance abuse.

Starting this evening from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., participants will learn how to talk to teens about substance use, discuss the dangers of Fentanyl, and get training on how to administer Narcan. An opioid overdose can be reversed with Narcan, commonly called Naloxone.

‘Black health, well-being, and healing’ discussion to be held by Baystate Health

Health Director Bri Eichstaedt comments, “I’m so grateful to have the ability to bring
NaloxBoxes to Easthampton through our partnership with the Healthy Youth Coalition and
Hampshire HOPE. Harm reduction is a proactive and evidence-based approach to addressing
substance use. This is a small step in addressing the opioid epidemic; our goal is to continue
outreach, education, prevention, and harm reduction measures in Easthampton. Having Naloxone
available immediately can significantly increase the chances of saving a life while waiting for
first responders, especially when seconds matter.”

Healthy Youth Coalition Coordinator Rebecca Edwards adds, “counterfeit pills today can be cut with extremely dangerous substances such as fentanyl, which can lead to accidental death from just one pill. Despite our best efforts, youth sometimes can gain access to illicit substances and are not always aware of the dangers. By taking this proactive approach and making Naloxone accessible, the City of Easthampton is creating a safer environment for all of its residents.”

These seminars are free and will be held both in person and virtually.

