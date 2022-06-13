ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Samsøe Samsøe Releases Nordisk 2.0 Collection

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNordic brand Samsøe Samsøe has unveiled its Nordisk 2.0 collection, offering a thoughtfully considered capsule of adventure-ready items. Well-suited for a cozy night by the fire or a rough and tumble camping trip, the range...

hypebae.com

SheKnows

Walmart+’s Weekend Sale Has Exclusive & Rare Deals on Tech Must-Haves — Save Up to 85% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Attention all Walmart Plus users, a huge weekend sale is here! It seems like every service has a subscription option now (not that we’re complaining!) From Hulu to now Walmart, companies are trying to make their valued customers feel just that: valued. One of the perfect ways to do so is to hold an exclusive sale for their subscription members, featuring big brands and bigger discounts. This weekend, it’s all about the Walmart...
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Jasmine Jordan Brings Green Crocodile Suede to the Air Jordan 1

Since its 1985 debut, the Air Jordan 1 has seen countless themes and colorways. The silhouette has amassed a loyal following of collectors who appreciate the sneaker’s stylization and rich history. Back in 2015, Michael Jordan‘s daughter Jasmine Jordan revealed a “Green Croc” AJ1. Since then no further details...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Instagram Style Roundup: Balenciaga Bag Edition

Under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga has cemented itself as the most popular designer brand of the moment. According to the Lyst Index, the luxury label remains top of mind among consumers with a 108% increase in searches during Q1. Adding to Balenciaga’s surge in popularity are its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Under the Baedar: ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9

It’s no secret that classic ASICS running sneakers have influenced a multitude of silhouettes from Balenciaga‘s Runner range to the Rhuigi x Zara Running Shoe. While there is certainly a place for both classic and designer reinterpretations in the fashion landscape, the originals deserve their fair shine for paving the way. For this installment of Under the Baedar, we’re highlighting the ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 in “Abbey Stone/Champagne.”
APPAREL
Hypebae

Tekla and Stussy Join Forces on Sleepwear and Bedding Collection

Tekla and Stussy have teamed up for the second time, following their first collab last year. For their latest drop, the duo has created a collection of simple and refined essentials perfect for your home or the beach. Sleepwear and bedding offerings arrive in stripe patterns and a vibrant ultramarine blue hue, while bath and hand towels are dressed in a navy jacquard swirl patterned border. Rounding off the range is the striped logo beach blanket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at up to a $450 discount (!!!) right now

There are many ways to view today's best tablets, comparing and contrasting the different software platforms iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and Surfaces are built on and assessing their bang for buck from multiple standpoints, but if money is no object and raw power is your key focus area, you arguably can't do better than Apple's latest 12.9-inch beast.
ELECTRONICS
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Stops London Concert To Help A Fan

Since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, concert safety has been top of mind for many lovers of live music. Among them is Billie Eilish who recently stopped her concert in London after it appeared fans were in danger. The rising temperatures in the large crowd made it all too easy for...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Arts
CNET

Best Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker for 2022: JBL, Bose, Sony and More

A good pair of headphones is the best way to hear your music whenever and wherever. But if you want to wirelessly stream your tunes from your phone, tablet or computer, a portable Bluetooth speaker is the way to go. The best Bluetooth speakers are also equipped with a built-in microphone, so they can double as a speakerphone for calls and meetings.
ELECTRONICS
Hypebae

Casetify Dedicates New Tech Accessories Collection to 'Sailor Moon'

Casetify and Sailor Moon have come together to celebrate strength and friendship through a collaborative tech accessories line. By the end of this month, fans will be able to get their hands on phone cases featuring iconic characters, symbols and elements from the series. Select designs are printed with each character’s signature catchphrase, including Sailor Moon’s “In the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you!” Elsewhere, customers can also opt for the limited-edition reflective Pink Mirror Case. Additional offerings arrive in the form of AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, water bottles and a special Nintendo Switch Carrying Case.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: How Emerging Brand Jasmains Paris Upcycles Heartbreak

Upon first glance at these cheeky denim designs, you’ll probably assume they’re a playful take on embracing the feminine form. But Paris-based fashion designer Yasmine Ait ouazzou created these designs not only to embrace human physicality but to heal her feminine energy as well. When Yasmine, the founder...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Butter Goods Creates the Vest of the Summer

Skate-centric brand Butter Goods recently dropped the first lookbook for it’s summer delivery. The collection includes logo tees, embroidered sweatshirts, denim and accessories. Joining the collection’s strawberry, butterfly and Jazz-inspired graphic prints are a selection of adorable apparel with Troll dolls. Available in brown and navy colorways, the...
APPAREL
Digital Trends

KEF’s second-generation LSX II connects to all your audio

With its lineup of high-end, high-design speakers, KEF commands a unique spot in the premium consumer audio space. And now, KEF is launching the second generation of its popular LSX-powered speakers. The LSX was something of a runaway hit for KEF, so the LSX II is really more of a modern refinement—namely folding in some additional connectivity, added design polish, and wireless connectivity befitting of 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Hypebae

6 Non-Sneakers for Sneaker Lovers

Made popular by James Harris and Lawrence Schlossman of “Throwing Fits,” the term “post-sneaker” defines the fashion landscape that embraces alternate and experimental forms of footwear. More specifically, these are consumers that were at one point sneaker enthusiasts, but given the current trend cycle and/or the market’s over saturation, this audience seeks the unique and “neck-breaking” effect that their favorite kicks once held.
APPAREL
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 may all launch on August 10

Samsung’s Unpacked events seem to have hit a consistent pattern of the start of the year for its Galaxy S flagship series and in the second half of the year for its more experimental devices such as its foldable phones. According to a new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and various other Samsung gadgets will be revealed on August 10. A new tweet from Jon Prosser — a prolific but hit-and-miss leaker — says the new gadgets will be revealed on that date and pre-orders opening. All of these products will then be released on August 26.
CELL PHONES
Hypebae

Social-Work Unveils Romance-Inspired SS22 Collection

New York-based fashion brand Social-Work has traveled back in time to the early aughts and the radical ‘60s for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to the 2003 romantic drama The Dreamers for inspiration. Based in Paris in 1968, the movie follows the intimate relationship between a young American student and French twins.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber Finally Releases Her Beauty Brand, Rhode Skin

Hailey Bieber finally dropped her highly anticipated skincare brand, Rhode Skin, which is derived from the model’s middle name. Rhode Skin is starting strong with the intro of three hero products: The Barrier Repair Cream, an essential moisturizer, Peptide Glazing Fluid, a glow serum and the Peptide Lip Balm, which is available in three scent offerings. All the products in the lineup are formulated with ingredients to make up Bieber’s “Glazed Skin,” such as shea butter, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The packaging is minimal and chic, which mirrors Bieber’s personal style.
BEAUTY & FASHION

