ABC 7 Chicago

Widespread wind damage reported after supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago area

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gekD_0g90X3tX00

A supercell thunderstorm ripped through the Chicago area Monday evening, leaving a trail of wind damage that stretched from the far northwest suburbs to Indiana.

The storm traveled over 100 miles, slamming the northwest suburbs before it dove south, roaring through the city and maintaining its strength as it barreled through northwest Indiana.

The storm prompted tornado warnings to be issued across northern Illinois and Indiana. Widespread wind damage has been reported, but so far, no tornado touchdowns have been confirmed.

WATCH | Storm rips roof off Bellwood apartment building

Several families in Bellwood were displaced after the storm ripped the roof off of a multi-unit apartment building Monday night.

In west suburban Bellwood, village officials said a microburst ripped off the roof of a multi-unit apartment building near 24th and Washington. It happened around 7 p.m., just as families were sitting down to dinner.

"We just heard people screaming that the roof was off, get out, get out," resident Larhonda Neal said.

Village officials said one resident, a young woman, was taken to the hospital after she was hit by falling debris, but is expected to be okay.

The Red Cross is staged at the Bellwood Village Hall to help any residents find a place to stay.

WATCH | Supercell storm downs trees in Roselle

A supercell thunderstorm downed several large trees in Roselle as it barrelled through the Chicago area Monday evening.

In the northwest suburbs, one of the oldest trees in Roselle gave way to the sudden strong winds. A favorable direction spared the village mayor's own home.

"I was at village hall, got a lot of calls from my wife," Mayor David Pileski said. "She was in our basement with our 1-year-old. We're just grateful it fell away from the house."

The spontaneous clean-up crew wandered up as soon as it was safe to step outside.

"I live two houses down, that's what neighbors do," Joe Kightlinger said. "Roselle, they take care of each other.

Travelers took cover as 84 MPH winds whipped outside O'Hare International Airport and all arriving and departing flights ground to a halt. Throngs of people looking for shelter scrambled to the airport's lowest level.

And with good reason. The high winds flipped over several planes at nearby Schaumburg Regional Airport. And a single lightning strike ignited a fire at a north suburban Northbrook home.

Several Metra lines temporarily suspended service as the storm blew through. And as of 10 p.m., ComEd reported over 33,000 are without power due to the storm, down from a height of 88,000.

ComEd said 600 workers are making the rounds in the dark Monday night, trying to restore electricity and order before sweltering temperatures make the task unbearable.

WATCH | ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

As the warm front that set off the storm lifts north, temperatures will soar well into the 90s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

When the humidity is factored in, it will feel as hot as 105 degrees and maybe even hotter in some places.

A Heat Advisory has been issued beginning Tuesday at noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. The advisory includes north central and northeastern Illinois, as well as portions of northwest Indiana.

Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible as well.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL 7-DAY FORECAST

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke .

Heat Stroke:

  • Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

  • Loss of consciousness (coma)

  • Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

  • Seizures

  • Very high body temperature

  • Fatal if treatment delayed

    • Heat Exhaustion:

  • Headache

  • Nausea

  • Dizziness

  • Weakness

  • Irritability

  • Thirst

  • Heavy sweating

  • Elevated body temperature

  • Decreased urine output

    • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency, and 911 should be called.

    Residents in need of assistance during the extreme heat should call 311. Residents can also request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov or calling 311.

    They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.

    The city of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers will be activated on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. DFSS will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.

    They're located at:

    - Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.

    - Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

    - King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

    - North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

    - South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

    - Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

    During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 31 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.

    Last month during a spring heat wave, three women were found dead in a Rogers Park senior apartment building where other residents said they had started complaining to management of oppressively hot conditions days earlier.

    RELATED: Calls for cooling ordinance grow after 3 women found dead in Rogers Park senior apartment building

    Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

    Due to the high temperatures, the Chicago Department of Transportation has canceled the scheduled Wednesday bridge lift and boat run.

    The National Weather Service said the heat should break toward the end of the week.

    Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

    Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

    Chicago, IL
