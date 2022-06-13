ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

By news desk
sweetwaternow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9751, BOND REQ...

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Annette Eychner Announces Candidacy for Clerk of the District Court

GREEN RIVER — Green River native Annette Eychner has announced her bid for the Office of Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court. “Public service, volunteerism and challenging occupations have been instrumental in my life. The demand of this office requires a strong and knowledgeable leader who can work cooperatively with the public, the Judicial offices and all associated agencies. The skills I have acquired over the past 20+ years, together with my knowledge of the duties and functions of the Office of the Clerk of District Court, qualify me for this position.”
GREEN RIVER, WY
K2 Radio

Suspect Sought In Wyoming Walmart Thefts

The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents this month at the Rock Springs Walmart Store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page. According to the post, the suspect is described as a younger female with dark hair. She is shown in the above photos.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Dodson Sworn In As New GRPD Patrol Officer

GREEN RIVER — A new police officer will soon be patrolling the streets of Green River following his swearing-in Monday morning at the Green River City Council Chambers. City Administrator Reed Clevenger gave the oath of office to Brad Dodson. Dodson and his family moved to Green River in 2021 from Libby, Montana.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Keaton West – R

Tell us a little about yourself. I was born and raised in Rock Springs, WY, and have lived in Sweetwater County my entire life with the exception of those years spent in college at the University of Wyoming. I am currently the Vice President of Sales & Service at Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. where I have been employed for over 12 years. I enjoy giving back to this community and trying to make it a better place for all to enjoy. My past experience and volunteer involvement include service as a member and past president of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board, Sweetwater County Parks & Recreation Board, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, and most recently as a City Councilman for Rock Springs. With these positions come many committee and liaison duties, with the Budget Committee for the City Council being one of the most challenging, yet vitally important. I am proud of a lot of the work we have been able to accomplish at the City level, even during a global pandemic and record-high inflationary times. Balancing a budget when sales tax revenues were the lowest the City has seen over the last decade was no small feat, but we figured out a way to make it happen while ensuring public safety, quality of life, and important infrastructure needs remained at our forefront. I come from a family who has been dedicated to giving back to their community and County, and I hope to continue the legacy. We’ve seen a former Mayor, County Commissioner, City Councilor, School Board Trustee, and various other board member positions throughout our family history over the years. I’m honored to be a part of the list and look forward to utilizing the experience and education I’ve gained along the way to help grow the County for current and future generations to come.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
sweetwaternow.com

Shirley Kay Gablenz (January 24, 1958 – January 10, 2022)

Shirley Kay Gablenz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long and valiant battle with lung cancer. Kay was born in Nevada Missouri to Loyd Pilcher Jr. and Shirley Sumner. She grew up in Missouri with her three younger siblings Patty, Tim, and Tom. After moving around Kay met Kent Gablenz in Rawlins, Wyoming, and they married on November 23, 1983. They had two children Lucinda and Jennifer. They continued to move around and ended up in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kay worked in the retail industry for many years until she retired from Home Depot in 2019 and moved to California to be near other family there.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Kenneth Richard Price (December 24, 1947 – June 4, 2022)

Kenneth Richard Price, 74, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Jamestown, Wyoming. He was born December 24, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; son of John Wesley Price and Ruby Lee. Mr. Price attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1967 graduate of Green River High School. He...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Marla Jean Miller (May 23, 1938 – June 5, 2022)

Marla Jean Miller, 84, passed away June 5, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. She was born May 23, 1938 in Waitsfield, Vermont; daughter of Clayton Allen Neil and Marion Frances Eurich. Marla attended schools in New York and was a 1956 graduate of Newcomb Central High School.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Dave Radakovich

Tell us a little about yourself. I am a Rock Springs native. My wife and I raised two wonderful boys here in Rock Springs. We also have two beautiful granddaughters. Our family all live here in Rock Springs. I graduated from Rock Springs high school, and I went to college...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetwater Circuit Court
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended forecast for June 13, 2022

June 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Windy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Tom James – R

Tell us a little about yourself. I, like most people, have had to work for everything in my life and have had nothing handed to me. I have been working in various manual labor jobs since I was 14 years old. I have also had experiences that not many have had which give me a different view on life that allows me the ability to understand peoples’ experiences better than most. I was raised in foster care. Even though I was placed when I was 15, and I say raised because my foster mother, (who I now call my mother), raised me into who I am today. I know I would be a much different person in a much different place if it were not for her guidance. I have seen and experienced things I wished I hadn’t, but those experiences had profound effects. I may not be a large business owner yet, I may not own a ranch yet, or be a farmer yet, or be a Wyoming native, but I love Wyoming and I know I am meant to be here. The people of Wyoming are genuine. I will do everything I can to protect Wyoming and its people. Anyone who knows me or talks to me will be able to tell this is how I feel to my core. I understand the goal I have for our government will be a long and very hard journey. It is my mission to see Wyomingites represented with the integrity and honor they deserve. In 2012, I joined the Oregon Army National Guard as a welder/machinist and was honorably discharged in February of 2018. I hold my service in the military with great reverence and my service to the people with the same, unwavering honor. I joined shortly after my grandfather died, he was also in the Army and served during the Korean War. I joined the military partly to honor him, and, partly because I wanted to be involved in something great; to make a positive difference in this world. I willingly and without hesitation signed the line saying I would give my life to protect the Constitution and the people of the United States of America. I swore an oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and I will forever honor that oath. I serve the people. I believe the people deserve servant leadership in government. My service in the Senate will continue to be implemented with the same values as my military service. I promise to myself, my grandfather, the people of Sweetwater County and Wyoming, my steadfast resolve.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Randy Hanson

Tell us a little about yourself. I am a long-time resident of Rock Springs and a former city employee. I have been active in the community in many different areas. I enjoy the people of Sweetwater County/Rock Springs now that I’m getting close to retirement, I want to continue to serve the residents of this community hopefully as the Representative of ward 4 on the next city council.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Tony Yerkovich – R

SweetwaterNOW · Tony Yerkovich – County Treasurer. Tell us a little about yourself. I’m a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, and I taught for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 28 years. I retired from the classroom in 2021. I continue to coach high school football and I’ve just started season number 29, I have also coached track at the high school and junior high level and I continue coaching at RSJH.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sweetwaternow.com

Matthew S Jackman

Tell us a little about yourself. I was born in Rock Springs WY as a 4th generation. I have spent most of my life here. I went to college at the University of Wyoming where I graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Currently, I am the Treasurer of the School Board, President of the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Foundation, active Kiwanis member, and former president, I am a member of the Rock Springs Liquor License Committee former Chairman of Planning and Zoning, former member of the BOCES board. I frequently volunteer at the senior center for their Casino Fever fundraiser. I also do volunteer work for youth soccer statewide.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Summer Brown Bag Concerts Continue on Tuesdays

ROCK SPRINGS — Did you miss the first Brown Bag Concert? Don’t worry there will be 12 more taking place throughout the summer. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has rolled out the seventh year of their lunchtime concert series – the Brown Bag Concert Series. The concerts will take place Tuesday this summer from June through August from noon to 1:30 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Jaeger, Ragnar, & Sylvester

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Jaeger. Hi!...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy