Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

Tell us a little about yourself. I, like most people, have had to work for everything in my life and have had nothing handed to me. I have been working in various manual labor jobs since I was 14 years old. I have also had experiences that not many have had which give me a different view on life that allows me the ability to understand peoples’ experiences better than most. I was raised in foster care. Even though I was placed when I was 15, and I say raised because my foster mother, (who I now call my mother), raised me into who I am today. I know I would be a much different person in a much different place if it were not for her guidance. I have seen and experienced things I wished I hadn’t, but those experiences had profound effects. I may not be a large business owner yet, I may not own a ranch yet, or be a farmer yet, or be a Wyoming native, but I love Wyoming and I know I am meant to be here. The people of Wyoming are genuine. I will do everything I can to protect Wyoming and its people. Anyone who knows me or talks to me will be able to tell this is how I feel to my core. I understand the goal I have for our government will be a long and very hard journey. It is my mission to see Wyomingites represented with the integrity and honor they deserve. In 2012, I joined the Oregon Army National Guard as a welder/machinist and was honorably discharged in February of 2018. I hold my service in the military with great reverence and my service to the people with the same, unwavering honor. I joined shortly after my grandfather died, he was also in the Army and served during the Korean War. I joined the military partly to honor him, and, partly because I wanted to be involved in something great; to make a positive difference in this world. I willingly and without hesitation signed the line saying I would give my life to protect the Constitution and the people of the United States of America. I swore an oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and I will forever honor that oath. I serve the people. I believe the people deserve servant leadership in government. My service in the Senate will continue to be implemented with the same values as my military service. I promise to myself, my grandfather, the people of Sweetwater County and Wyoming, my steadfast resolve.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO