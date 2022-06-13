ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Illinois Man arrested after leading ISP Troopers on pursuit

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIPPECANOE COUNTY – Early Friday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling I-65 near the 171-mile marker and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda CBR motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Taha...

www.wbiw.com

