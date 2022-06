MILAN, IN — A drawing that is used to generate funds to support veterans, children, and the community has a huge jackpot for next week. Milan American Legion Post 235 has used the Treasure Hunt drawing for several years, in which people buy tickets for $1, put their name, phone number, and one of the remaining game board numbers on each ticket, and drop them in a drum.

MILAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO