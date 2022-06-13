ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSVzp_0g90TiNR00

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia will this week launch a nationwide livestock vaccination programme, its agriculture ministry said on Monday, as the number of cattle infected with foot and mouth disease surged to more than 151,000.

Some of vaccines arrived on Sunday and 800,000 more doses will follow soon, said Kuntoro Boga Andri, the ministry spokesperson. He did not say how many vaccines had been received so far.

The government would prioritise healthy animals with a high risk of infection in livestock husbandry centres and cows kept by small farmers, among others, he added.

The disease has been found in 18 of the country's 34 provinces, with the number of infected livestock growing quickly from 20,000 less than a month ago.

The disease is highly transmissible and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals, but does not affect humans.

The government is aiming to import 3 million doses of vaccine for the disease from producers in France, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand, despite the agriculture minister expressing a preference for locally made vaccines, of which production is expected by the end of August.

Lawmakers had accused the government of being careless in letting the virus spread widely for the first time since the late 1980s. They have urged the government to ramp up efforts to prevent further spread.

The outbreak comes at a time of rising meat prices in Indonesia and ahead of Eid al-Adha, an important Islamic holiday where Muslims traditionally slaughter animals and share the meat with the poor.

Kuntoro said Indonesia had sufficient number of animals for the holiday.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands of patients still catching Covid on hospital wards amid warning of new wave

Thousands of patients are still catching Covid on hospital wards, analysis shows, as scientists have warned that Britain could be facing a new wave of coronavirus.Just days after the NHS dropped a requirement to wear masks within hospitals and GP practices, data shows that 19 per cent of positive patients on wards are likely to have caught the virus in hospital.Doctors told The Independent they had struggled to contain outbreaks on wards, with one warning that “hospitals enrich infection”.The figures, compiled by the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, show that the proportion of people who are likely to have caught...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Ukraine war forces switch in drug trafficking routes, EU body warns

LISBON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is triggering shifts in the smuggling routes for illegal drugs to Europe, the EU drugs agency warned on Tuesday. European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) director Alexis Goosdeel said the war had already had a "direct impact" on one of the heroin trafficking routes out of Afghanistan that used to pass through Ukraine and other neighbouring nations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

CDC: 67% of Americans Should Be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It

The majority of Americans should be wearing masks while in indoor spaces or considering the measure, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, more than 67% of the population was in a “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community level – a measure determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

China is becoming more 'coercive and aggressive,' U.S. defense chief says

The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday. Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security gathering, Austin said the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

After Paxlovid treatment, COVID-19 symptoms rarely rebound, study says

Despite worries that COVID-19 symptoms can return after patients take the drug Paxlovid, cases of rebound symptoms are actually rare, a new study shows. In an advisory last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that COVID-19 can sometimes make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of the antiviral pills.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy