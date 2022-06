ROME, N.Y. – The Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli satellite store in East Rome is expected to open next week after the former location was destroyed by fire in April. Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro announced soon after the devastating fire that they would be making a retail space at their wholesale location on Railroad Street, offering some of the same items from their Ridge Mills Road store.

