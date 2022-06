Editor’s note: Each Wednesday, WRAL TechWire features a story highlighting the NC Bio Jobs Hub initiative. Go to the Bio Jobs Hub for more stories and info on life sciences job opportunities made possible by NC’s workforce training initiatives. This column originally ran in September 2021, and we are re-running it today. If you, like Mackenzie Dixon once was, are considering a career change, give this upcoming event a look.

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO