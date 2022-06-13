ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Husband allegedly shot wife in attempted murder-suicide inside Logan home

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by her husband Monday morning. The 62-year-old...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

 

CBS Philly

Authorities Charge Delivery Driver, Tyquan Austin, In Shooting Of Teenage Chick-Fil-A Employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia DA’s Office announced charges against the DoorDash delivery driver accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. And it was all over a milkshake. Tyquan Austin is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. The DA’s office says he has no prior convictions in Philadelphia County, but it appears he has prior contacts with law enforcement in surrounding counties. Credit: CBS3 Authorities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

10 Months Later, Delaware County Family Continues To Search For Answers After Father Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — For the first time, family members of a man who was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Delaware County last year are speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News. It happened last September, but after all these months, the victim’s family says police haven’t made any arrests. The family tells CBS3’s Matt Petrillo that Father’s Day won’t be the same without their dad. As Chester City police are still investigating, the victim’s children have an emotional plea to their father’s killer. “I just need them to understand how we feel,” Dai’Shonna Wilson said. “Like how could you live knowing that...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

22-Year-Old Joseph Rodriguez Charged In Brutal Murder Of Francis Decero: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is charged in the brutal murder of South Philadelphia resident, 25-year-old Francis Decero. Philadelphia police say Joseph Rodriguez, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Decero went missing in late April, and his body was found on May 4, when juveniles flagged down 17th District officers at 31st Street and Tasker Avenue telling them they saw a body in the bushes at 1700 Vare Avenue. An autopsy showed Decero suffered three gunshot wounds, one graze wound to the left side of the face, one to the elbow, and one to the back which proved to be fatal. Police told Eyewitness News that Decero’s body was also stabbed, suffering burn marks and there were signs that he was beaten. The motive is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

COMMUNITY ALERT: POLICE INVESTIGATE “BAIL SCAM”

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday, June 13th, 2022, police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple phone scams. At approximately 3:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kenwood Road in the community of Oak Hill, for the report of a fraud complaint. When the officers arrived, they learned that the 90-year-old female victim received a phone call from someone pretending to be her granddaughter. The subject pretending to be her granddaughter told her that she was involved in a car crash and needed bail money for release. The victim then spoke to a person pretending to be her granddaughter’s lawyer. This second subject told the victim to obtain $15,000.00 cash from her bank and a “Deputy” would respond to her residence for pickup. Soon after, a white male with a goatee wearing a brown shirt and hat, sunglasses, and a yellow reflector vest came to the victim’s residence and took the cash from the victim.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

South Street shooting suspects captured in Virginia arrive in Philadelphia, sources say

Quadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington, both 18, were taken into custody at an apartment building in Richmond, Virginia by a team of U.S. Marshals. Officials say Dukes-Hill is facing murder charges in the shooting death of 24-year-old Alexis Quinn. Whittington, a Philadelphia resident, allegedly fired the shot that fatally struck 22-year-old Kristopher Minners and injured another person.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hazelwood preschool teacher allegedly killed by husband remembered as loving mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a preschool teacher was killed by her husband, who was later found dead in Philadelphia. Three small children are without a mother and a father, left to be raised by their grandparents. The family would have celebrated Sharay Newson's birthday and one of her children's on Friday. Instead, they're now planning a funeral and say they'll remember her by her maiden name, Sharay Woodson. "She didn't hurt anybody. All she wanted to do was make her marriage work," her mom Lois Woodson said.Sharay Woodson was first and foremost a loving and devoted mother to her three small...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Beverly City Home Turns Into Hours-Long Standoff With Police, Closes Nearby Beverly City School District

BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting inside a Burlington County home. Authorities say a man was shot inside a Beverly City residence around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. A standoff between the suspect and police lasted several hours before the suspect surrendered around 8:30 a.m. A woman and four children were released unharmed, according to authorities. The Beverly City School District closed Tuesday because of the ongoing police activity near the school. “Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone’s safety. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience and the early communication,” the statement said. Students at Palmyra High school still have school Tuesday. “Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child’s safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary,” the statement said. No further information is available at this time.
BEVERLY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 47, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into the fatal shooting of a man on Tuesday night. Police say gunshots were reported on the 100 block of W Indiana Avenue. Officers found a 47-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Search On For Two Dover Home Invasion Suspects

The Dover Police Department is investigating a home invasion burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Office Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers received a call for the incident in the Unit Block of McKee Road. Officers contacted a 53-year-old male who advised...
DOVER, DE

