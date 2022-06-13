Austy's June events

James Howell, 821 Woodworks is taking orders for Christmas gift giving. They have a selection of boot jacks, cutting boards and knife blocks in stock. They also have custom furniture, cutting and charcuterie boards, serving trays, plaques, signage, and you can have pictures engraved on wood. The shop is located...
Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Salem Middle School the 2022 Washington County Queen and Teen will be crowned. Also, 4-H project drop off is today. 10 a.m. to noon for early drop off and 5 to 8 p.m. for on perishable regular 4-H projects.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If I am walking through the woods it would be amazing to find something completely unexpected like an abandoned house, cabin, or building. That would be the ultimate reward for going on any sort of a wooded hike. I live for that kind of stuff.
First Baptist Church in Salem is hosting community vacation Bible school starting Sunday, June 26, to Thursday, June 30. It will be at the church located at 200 E. Walnut St. It is for children age 3 to 8th grade. There will be a meal provided each evening at 5:30...
JUDAH – The Judah Heritage Festival has been a Lawrence County attraction for more than 18 years. Visitors flood Judah for the delicious steak dinner, the marketplace, car show, and free live entertainment. The festival is June 17-18 and is held at Johnny Junxions. LIVE MUSIC. Karston Brim. No...
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for someone to claim $50,000 from a winning Powerball ticket sold in Jennings County. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for the Dec. 18, 2021, drawing was purchased at Jay C Food Store No. 83 at 2325 North State Highway 3 in North Vernon.
Valarie Annette Moon, age 56 of Orleans, Indiana passed away Thursday June 9, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Born December 27, 1965 in Columbia, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Oscar and Alice (Stotts) Claywell. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. You could always catch...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 1:34 p.m. Jeremy Breeden, 30, Bloomington, failure to appear warrant. (Richards) June 9. 5:46 p.m. Joshua Wilborn, 40, Morgantown, public intoxication. Released at 11:30 p.m. June 11, posted bond. (Schonfeld)
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - One local police department is warning its residents about gas theft. The Bloomfield Police Department in Greene County says it has received reports of thieves siphoning gas from vehicles. While these specific reports come from Bloomfield, with gas prices over $5 - it could happen anywhere.
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Some routine yard work turned into a scary situation after a fuel can caught fire in Trafalgar Tuesday. According to the department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road W. 300 South when the can suddenly ignited as fuel ran down the […]
BEDFORD – Bedford Police are looking for Michael Todd. Michael was last seen on June 7th walking in the area of 23rd and J streets. Michael stands 6’00” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and grey hair. If you have seen Micheal, or know...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inspection of the 2nd Street Bridge will cause delays around downtown Louisville and southern Indiana next week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is set to begin work on the bridge for its biannual inspection on June 20. Crews will be working through June 24. Inspectors will...
Former Indiana point guard Jordan Hulls has returned to Bloomington to become a recruiting coordinator under head coach Mike Woodson. On Thursday, Indiana forward Race Thompson commented on the impact Hulls will have on the program
Accident (Property Damage), Main St. Fire in Trash Can, W. Walnut St. Accident, Homer/Water St. Possible Intoxicated Driver, Old 60 E. Domestic Problem, E. Hackberry St. Traffic Hazard, N. Main St. Loud Music, S. Main St. Possible Intoxicated Person, S. Main St. 06-09-2022. Alarm X2, Arby’s. Vandalism, Schneck Family...
Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. Chad Earl, 41 of Lexington, IN was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and for a Sex Offender Residency Violation.
SCOTTSBURG, Ind., (WAVE) - A naloxone vending machine was installed Thursday, June 9th at Scott Memorial Health in Indiana as part of the state’s effort to curb the drug epidemic. The machine is located outside the Emergency Department and is one of 19 statewide that are available to the...
