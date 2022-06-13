ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Austy's June events

By Writers Bloc
 4 days ago

Go online to register for events, store hours and to shop at Austy's,...

Comments / 0

Order woodworks for Christmas now

James Howell, 821 Woodworks is taking orders for Christmas gift giving. They have a selection of boot jacks, cutting boards and knife blocks in stock. They also have custom furniture, cutting and charcuterie boards, serving trays, plaques, signage, and you can have pictures engraved on wood. The shop is located...
SALEM, IN
Fair royalty

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Salem Middle School the 2022 Washington County Queen and Teen will be crowned. Also, 4-H project drop off is today. 10 a.m. to noon for early drop off and 5 to 8 p.m. for on perishable regular 4-H projects.
SALEM, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Legend Says Abandoned Indiana Witches Castle is Haunted by an Evil Spirit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If I am walking through the woods it would be amazing to find something completely unexpected like an abandoned house, cabin, or building. That would be the ultimate reward for going on any sort of a wooded hike. I live for that kind of stuff.
INDIANA STATE
Community VBS

First Baptist Church in Salem is hosting community vacation Bible school starting Sunday, June 26, to Thursday, June 30. It will be at the church located at 200 E. Walnut St. It is for children age 3 to 8th grade. There will be a meal provided each evening at 5:30...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

The Judah Heritage Festival is June 17-18

JUDAH – The Judah Heritage Festival has been a Lawrence County attraction for more than 18 years. Visitors flood Judah for the delicious steak dinner, the marketplace, car show, and free live entertainment. The festival is June 17-18 and is held at Johnny Junxions. LIVE MUSIC. Karston Brim. No...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

20-year-old southern Indiana woman opens her own coffee shop

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
Beck
salemleader.com

Valarie Annette Moon

Valarie Annette Moon, age 56 of Orleans, Indiana passed away Thursday June 9, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Born December 27, 1965 in Columbia, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Oscar and Alice (Stotts) Claywell. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. You could always catch...
ORLEANS, IN
wdrb.com

Owner of southern Indiana pool company arrested on theft charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Jail bookings June 7-12

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 1:34 p.m. Jeremy Breeden, 30, Bloomington, failure to appear warrant. (Richards) June 9. 5:46 p.m. Joshua Wilborn, 40, Morgantown, public intoxication. Released at 11:30 p.m. June 11, posted bond. (Schonfeld)
NASHVILLE, IN
#E Hackberry St
FOX59

Fuel can ignites as Trafalgar teen puts gas into mower

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Some routine yard work turned into a scary situation after a fuel can caught fire in Trafalgar Tuesday. According to the department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road W. 300 South when the can suddenly ignited as fuel ran down the […]
TRAFALGAR, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police looking for Michael Todd

BEDFORD – Bedford Police are looking for Michael Todd. Michael was last seen on June 7th walking in the area of 23rd and J streets. Michael stands 6’00” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and grey hair. If you have seen Micheal, or know...
salemleader.com

Salem Police Action 06-06-2022 to 06-12-2022

Accident (Property Damage), Main St. Fire in Trash Can, W. Walnut St. Accident, Homer/Water St. Possible Intoxicated Driver, Old 60 E. Domestic Problem, E. Hackberry St. Traffic Hazard, N. Main St. Loud Music, S. Main St. Possible Intoxicated Person, S. Main St. 06-09-2022. Alarm X2, Arby’s. Vandalism, Schneck Family...
SALEM, IN
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Remain Vigilant

Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. Chad Earl, 41 of Lexington, IN was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and for a Sex Offender Residency Violation.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

