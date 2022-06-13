Rowan Road Under Construction This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual."I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO