Cranberry Township, PA

Rowan Road Under Construction This Week

By Tyler Friel
 5 days ago

butlerradio.com

Friday Afternoon Crash Injures At Least Two Motorists

At least two people were injured as a result of a multiple vehicle crash in Butler Township Friday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 3 p.m. for a collision at the intersection of Pillow Street and Hansen Avenue. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire damages C&E Plastics building in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual."I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Jefferson Township Crash

One motorist was injured in a one car crash that occurred earlier this month in Jefferson Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Julie Martin of Saxonburg was traveling on Fisher Road in Jefferson Township just before 8pm on June 10th when she failed to stop at a stop sign near Hannahstown Road.
SAXONBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shell exec provides update on Beaver County plant

PITTSBURGH — The large-scale Shell Polymers’ facility in Beaver County is nearing completion with about 98% of the work complete, an executive with the plant said Thursday. Jim Sewell, environmental manager at Shell Chemical, told the Appalachian Energy Innovation Collaborative’s conference that he is asked frequently about when...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Hotel Saxonburg for sale but will remain open while on the market

The oldest continuously operating hotel, bar and restaurant in the heart of historic Saxonburg in Butler County is on the market. The Hotel Saxonburg, built in 1832 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is listed for about $1.2 million with Coldwell Banker of Fox Chapel. The business,...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Fine Wine and Good Spirits store temporarily closing Seven Fields location

The Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Seven Fields, Butler County, is temporarily closing for renovations at the Seven Fields Boulevard location. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the store will temporarily close beginning at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Customers are encouraged to shop at nearby locations including:. Cranberry Mall,...
SEVEN FIELDS, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Lawrence County Drowning

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal drowning that occurred this past week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, first responders were called to Kino Road in Washington Township just after 3:30pm on Wednesday (June 15th). Police say that when they arrived on scene, witnesses told them...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelie may consider bypass

Zelienople officials may consider a West New Castle Street to Main Street bypass to help ease traffic congestion along the Route 19 corridor. At a borough council meeting Monday, manager Don Pepe asked whether providing motorists an easier way to turn from West Beaver Street onto Main Street is “a concept council is interested in.”
ZELIENOPLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. To Auction Surplus Equipment

A local municipality will attempt to sell some surplus equipment through an online bidding website. Cranberry Township is using the Municibid website which holds live auctions for government surplus including vehicles. Those who are interested should create an account on the Municibid website to see photos and descriptions of tools,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wooden Door Winery's Allegheny Township location for sale

A popular winery in Allegheny Township is up for sale. Wooden Door Winery at 4087 Greenwood Road opened in 2010. Husband and wife wine-making team and co-owners Jeff and Krissy Pollick have a message for all of their loyal customers:. “We are open. We are not closing,” said Krissy Pollick...
VANDERGRIFT, PA

