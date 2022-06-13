ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Grounded game leaving Preview stage September 2022

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Obsidian and Microsoft have released a new trailer for the upcoming Grounded game which will be exiting Game Preview in Septerber 2022 and allows you to play out a storyline inspired by movies such as Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Although it has no connection with that franchise. The full release...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Pentiment game launching fall 2022

Microsoft has introduced the new Pentiment game that will be launching during the fall of 2022 that allows players to step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change. “Walk in...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Internet Explorer browser officially retires and leaves support cycle

Microsoft has today announced that after 25 years Internet Explorer (IE) web browser is officially retiring and will be out of support from today June 15, 2022. Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise has taken to the official Windows blog for a recap and to promote there new Edge browser that replaces IE in all its glory.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Naraka Bladepoint Ultimate Edition preorders open

After previously launching on PC via Steam the 60 player PVP mythical action combat game Naraka Bladepoint Ultimate and Deluxe Editions are now available to preorder and pre-download on Xbox and PC. Experienced combat using martial arts, melee combat using a wide variety of different weapons together with characters inspired by legends of the Far East.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Stormgate free-to-play real-time strategy RTS game

Stormgate is the new real-time strategy game from the games development team at Frost Giant Studios, which consists of former developers who have worked on StarCraft II and Warcraft III. Built using the Unreal Engine 5 the RTS game will be launching in its beta development stage sometime during 2023 and is being created and published by Frost Giant Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Obsidian#Game Preview#Early Access
GeekyGadgets

Fallout 76 Test Your Metal update rolls out

Microsoft and Bethesda have announced the roll-out of a new update to Fallout 76 in the form of Test Your Metal. The new content provides three new public events for you to enjoy, each filled with new challenges to overcome. In Test Your Metal, join the Brotherhood of Steel as they tackle a Blood Eagle faction constructing a colosseum full of rampaging robots.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 15.6 beta 3 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas this week, these include iOS 15.6 beta 3 for the iPhone, macOS Monterey 12.5 for the Mac, and iPadOS 15.6 beta 3 for the iPad. So far the new iOS 15.6 beta 3 software has been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Recipes
InsideHook

A Real Top Gun Grad Grades the Movies’ Flying Scenes

By summer blockbuster standards, Top Gun: Maverick already ranks as an undisputed masterpiece. Critics and audiences adore the film, as do the Hollywood execs at Paramount, who’ve got missile lock on a coveted one billion dollar global box-office payday (which would make TG:M Tom Cruise’s most financially successful hit yet). Such praise, however fawning, seems well earned, especially during a time when most people would like to forget about the sad state of the world for a few hours during a mindless matinee spent in front of the big screen. From shirtless beach football to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” TG:M channels all the nostalgia and hits every target you’d want from such a sequel, and even delivers some unexpected pathos along the way — causing the most smitten of critics to reconsider the original Top Gun as more than just a slick, two-hour exercise in Reagan era homoeroticism.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

New Nothing Phone (1) shown off on video

Yesterday we got to see some teaser photos of the new Nothing Phone (1) and now we have more details on the device. The new Nothing Phone (1) smartphone will be made official next month and Nothing has been previewing the handset ahead of its launch. Nothing recently held a...
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Netflix Puts On Euro Shows Walking Tours; BBC Orders Adoption Drama; More ‘Weakest Link’; Channel 4 & S4C Musical Adaptation — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Netflix Offers Free Euro Capitals Walking Tours To Highlight Iconic Show Locations For fans wanting to eat a croissant at Place de l’Estrapade like in Emily in Paris or experience a Callao money heist in Callao from La Casa De Papel, Netflix is providing the service from July 11-17. The streamer has teamed with SANDEMAN’s New Europe Tours in London, Paris and Madrid for a series of free guided walking tours that share history and details of the cities — including visits to the locations of iconic scenes from its international shows and films....
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

WEEBILL 3 Professional DSLR camera gimbal for smooth recording $449

DLSR photographers may be interested in a new piece of kit created by ZHIYUN in the form of the WEEBILL 3, specifically designed to help you record smooth video footage. The camera gimbal features a new SLING 2.0 design for improved ergonomics and movement and features an integrated microphone and a rechargeable battery capable of providing a full days use on a single charge.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to force quit apps on Mac

If you have ever used a Windows computer you are sure to of use the age-old shortcut everyone knows to close down crashed software on Microsoft operating system. If you have just purchased your very first Apple computer or have transitioned from Microsoft Windows to the macOS operating system, you may be wondering how to force quit applications when using the Mac operating system.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

ATOLL camera angle adjustment mount

Photographers searching for an easy way to adjust the angle of their camera while on a tripod or similar mounting system. May be interested in a new camera angle adjustment mount called ATOLL. The unique camera mount has launched by Kickstarter this month and has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers still 22 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 10T to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

We have heard a number of rumors about the new OnePlus 10T smartphone and now we have some more details on the device. According to a recent report, the new OnePlus 10 T will be powered by a Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor. The handset is rumored to...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Resident Evil 7, 3 and 2 launched on the PlayStation 5 today

Capcom has today announced the launch of three new Resident Evil horror games on the PlayStation 5 games console, in the form of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Providing PlayStation gamers with three iconic survival horror games complete with 3D audio and support for DualSense wireless controllers together with ray traced visuals for extra immersion. If you already own the PlayStation 4 versions of these games you are entitled to a free upgrade to the digital versions for the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Hidden Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

Archive -- a 2020 sci-fi flick streaming on Prime Video -- is a story about robots. A trio of robots populate the world of its story. But instead of the most realistic CGI that money can buy, Archive's robots are clearly people waddling along as best they can inside chunky robot suits. It's simultaneously hilarious and fantastic.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Instagram gets new parental tools for VR

Instagram has announced that it is adding some new parental tools for VR on its platform. There will be some new supervision tools in VR for all Quest headsets. The new tools will allow parents to set usage limits, and they are also adding some new tools to help teens manage their time on the platform with their Take a Break feature.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

ProximiKey digital keyless lock

If you would like to use your phone as a key you may be interested in a new digital keyless lock system called ProximiKey. Specifically designed to enable you to manage, share and open locks using your Android or iOS phone. Created by a team of engineers and designers based in Copenhagen, Denmark the ProximiKey keyless lock has been launched via Kickstarter with the aim of raising the required funds to make the jump from concept into production. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $77 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).
NFL
GeekyGadgets

Realme V20 5G Android smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme V20 5G and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The new Realme V20 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and it features 128GB of included storage. The handset does not appear to feature a microSD card slot for additional storage.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy