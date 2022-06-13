ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson Says Trump 'Morally Responsible' For Jan. 6

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18f4i0_0g90PrDa00

Asa Hutchinson , the Republican governor of Arkansas, placed heavy blame Sunday on former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack . (Watch the video below.)

Trump “is politically, morally responsible for much of what has happened,” Hutchinson told Bret Baier on “ Fox News Sunday.”

However, the outgoing state leader said the House select panel investigating the siege had yet to prove more regarding Trump’s role.

“In terms of criminal liability, I think the committee has a long way to go before they could establish that,” added Hutchinson, who is in the final year of office due to term limits. Trump loyalist and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the GOP candidate to replace him.

The panel’s public hearings on the insurrection to overturn the 2020 election results were set to continue Monday , aiming to prove Trump’s guilt. Hutchinson said establishing a criminal link was a “heavy lift.” But panel members said Sunday they have enough evidence to generate a criminal indictment against the twice-impeached former president.

Hutchinson called Jan. 6 a “costly error” that was “wrong for our country” and “wrong to push in that direction.”

“I think Republicans need to do a lot of soul searching as to what is the right thing here and what is the right thing to say for our party, for our democracy and for our future and not simply appeal to the basest instincts of some of our base,” he said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 31

Judy DeRolf
2d ago

Hutchinson is another Rhino that must get out of politics. he is a turn coat against the republican people who put him in office. as for President seat he would never get ate vote

Reply(1)
29
sportsfan555-
2d ago

Like it or not Trumps legacy is that most republicans want America to be put first by all of our politicians. The RINOs are on their way out.

Reply
18
Gary Hillis
2d ago

He needs to see the whole video and true fact. Trump wanted security there but was turned down. WH security open the barriers for the people while they sat watching. They set Trump up. Asa, you have lost my vote for anything..

Reply(1)
11
