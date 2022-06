Two UNC basketball commits won the gold medal for Team USA’s U18 Men’s National Team in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Team USA defeated Brazil on Sunday night, 102-60, in the championship game. The US went 6-0 in the event. In the six games, incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. His best game was 16 points in the semi-finals against Argentina. He also led the tournament in free-throw percentage, going 15-of-18 (83.3%). In the title game, Trimble had six points, four assists and two steals. He also had this monster dunk. 🪣🪣🪣 @sethtrimble1 🇺🇸 #USABMU18 pic.twitter.com/j8nv7TEI7B —...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO