Free admission for dads at Sunset Zoo on Father's Day

Arts in the Park, Manhattan's annual summer concert series that brings live music to you every Friday throughout the summer, is under way now. For more than 40 years, the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department has sponsored, organized, and produced free weekly outdoor concerts for the Manhattan community. We offer a variety of musical genres, including country, folk, Americana, rock and roll, alt rock, soul, and funk. Shows start at 8:00 p.m. Fridays at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park, unless otherwise noted.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO