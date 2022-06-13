ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Free admission for dads at Sunset Zoo on Father's Day

Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend, Sunset Zoo will celebrate the 68th birthday of its oldest resident, Susie the chimpanzee. She is the oldest living chimp in the country and the zoo has been caring for...

Little Apple Post

Arts in the Park, Juneteenth events scheduled

Arts in the Park, Manhattan's annual summer concert series that brings live music to you every Friday throughout the summer, is under way now. For more than 40 years, the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department has sponsored, organized, and produced free weekly outdoor concerts for the Manhattan community. We offer a variety of musical genres, including country, folk, Americana, rock and roll, alt rock, soul, and funk. Shows start at 8:00 p.m. Fridays at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park, unless otherwise noted.
MANHATTAN, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Manhattan, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
Little Apple Post

It’s time for summer canning again

MANHATTAN, Kan. – It’s that time of the year again when fresh produce is ready to be harvested, and many intend to set some aside to preserve for the fall and winter. Kansas State food scientist Karen Blakeslee said safety precautions are important when canning foods at home.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Convenience store closes to clear out rodents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka convenience store is shut down to deal with a rodent problem. A Kansas Dept. of Agriculture spokesperson says an inspector saw evidence of rodent activity Tuesday when checking the Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn. She said it appeared the animals were active throughout the store, and had gotten into some products.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

There is a change of command at Irwin Army Community Hospital

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley officially welcomed a new commanding officer on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning Fort Riley says Col. Anthony D. Gray, former director of logistics for Brooke Army Medical Center and Regional Health Command - Central G4, Joint Base San Antonio, in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, took command of Irwin Army Community Hospital from Col. Edgar G. Arroyo during a ceremony on Cavalry Parade Field.
RILEY, KS
KSNT News

Campgrounds shut down after the storm

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
#The Zoo#Fathers#Fatherhood#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Sunset Zoo On Father#National Pollinator Week#The Master Gardeners
FOX4 News Kansas City

Manhattan homes damaged after strong winds

MANHATTAN, Kan. — High winds caused over $10 million in damage in Manhattan, Kansas last night. Riley County has issued an emergency declaration to help speed up the assistance. Riley County officials tell FOX4 that wind peaked at 100 miles per hour in Manhattan and those powerful wind gust ripped Kappa Alpha Theta’s roof off […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

City of Manhattan will coordinate the June 11 storm cleanup

(MANHATTAN, Kan. – June 13, 2022) — A citywide storm cleanup effort will take place in Manhattan starting Tuesday, June 21 through Monday, June 27. According to the city's public information officer, Andrew Lawson. city crews will pass through each neighborhood, according to assigned days for pickup, and collect only properly stacked tree limbs and branches that were downed as a result of the June 11 severe storm at the curb of properties. No other materials will be collected.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka receives $2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The city is getting an additional $2 million from a federal housing investment program funded through the American Rescue Plan. The city says the funds will enhance the equality of targeted Topeka neighborhoods and try to increase homeownership and rental housing properties. They’ll use the additional money...
TOPEKA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Manhattan Storm Not A Tornado, But 100 mph Winds

It was not a tornado, but straight line winds that reached up to 100 mph caused nearly $10 million in damage in Riley County last weekend, the National Weather Service says. The weather service in Topeka said the winds were equivalent to an EF1 tornado, but did not have the rotation needed to be classified as a tornado.
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WIBW

U.S. 24 reopens near Manhattan after Tuesday afternoon crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Middle school principal proud of school’s distinguished award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff at Seaman Middle School express great pride to be named the 2022 Association for Middle-Level Education (AMLE) School of Distinction. Seaman Middle School is, so far, the only school in Kansas to earn such an award from the AMLE. 13 NEWS spoke one-on-one with Seaman Middle School’s Principal, Joshua Snyder, about its latest achievement.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Tornado not responsible for Riley County damage

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The extensive storm damage done in Riley County on June 11 was caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado, according to The National Weather Service of Topeka. Following further investigation, the NWST has determined that straight-line winds are what is responsible for a newly estimated $9.47million in damage to Riley […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Storm hits Manhattan 14 years after EF-4 tornado

A Saturday evening storm that hit Manhattan left behind damage at Tuttle Creek State Park and town. You can read more on this weekend's weather by clicking here. Yet, this storm arrived 14 years to the day when an EF-4 tornado hit Manhattan and Chapman, Kan. On June 11, 2008,...
MANHATTAN, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Saturday Night Storms Cause Damage, But No Injuries

Storms Saturday night damaged multiple cities in northeast Kansas, but the good news coming out of the event was that no injuries have been reported. Marysville in Marshall County had many buildings sustain severe damage, large trees uprooted, and much of the town lost power for hours. Blue Rapids also...
MARYSVILLE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday said the new law gradually eliminating the state sales tax on food will benefit Latino Kansans who are disproportionately affected by food insecurity. In part because of the pandemic, a growing number of people across Kansas rely on food pantries. According to Feeding America, food insecurity rates rose […] The post Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

City to notify Topekans of water violation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka water customers should be on the lookout for a letter in the mail regarding a minor drinking water violation. In late March, the city had higher-than-normal cloudiness in its water, caused by heavy rainfall. This cloudiness, referred to as ‘turbidity’, was not in line with KDHE regulations for 13 […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

