Pets, specifically the furballs, aren’t just cute and cuddly (and slightly messy). They make wonderful companions, providing unconditional love and affection, which can have a significant positive impact on the owner’s quality of life. Of course, it’s also important to know that caring for one is a huge commitment, which should always be taken into serious consideration. Now, if you’ve decided that adopting a furry friend is undoubtedly your next step, then check out these upcoming adoption events.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO