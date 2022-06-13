ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Names Released of 31 Patriot Front Members Arrested at Pride Event in Idaho

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All 31 Patriot Front members busted en route to a Pride event in Idaho on Saturday have been identified. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office released the names and pictures of the...

kmvt

Idaho men sentenced for unlawful taking of a Golden Eagle

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Idaho men have been sentenced to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service for the unlawful taking of a golden eagle without permission. According to court records, 20-year-old Colten R. Ferdinand and 23-year-old Wyatt G. Noe were charged by information with...
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Leaked Videos Show Patriot Front Members Practicing Drills in Utah National Park

Videos leaked in January by Unicorn Riot, a left-wing nonprofit media organization, show that some of the 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho over the weekend had practiced marching, attack and defense drills in Zion National Park in southwest Utah. Members were arrested near a Pride Event on Saturday for allegedly conspiring to riot. Among them were six men from Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The four videos, dated from late 2021, show at least nine Patriot Front members practicing drills with commands and formations for marching, and attacking a potential opponent who shouts “You f---ing fascists!” at them. Patriot Front, defined as a neo-Nazi fascist hate group by the Anti-Defamation League, is known to conduct “flash” demonstrations for propaganda in which they march through an area or event for 15 minutes and then leave quickly, like they did at the Lincoln Memorial in 2021.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man among members of white supremacist group arrested in Coeur d'Alene

East Idaho man among members of Patriot Front group arrested A man from Ammon was among the 31 people arrested Saturday who were accused of conspiring to interrupt a pride event. Richard Jacob Jessop was reportedly in Coeur d’Alene as part of a group called Patriot Front. A tipster reported the group to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the group load into a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Patriot Front is a white supremacist, neo-Nazi organization that was formed in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. The organization’s founder and leader, Thomas Ryan Rosseau, was among those arrested Saturday. Jessop was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was one of two members confirmed to be from Idaho, with most of the group being from out of state.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIVI-TV

Family members travel to Idaho to search for missing 21-year-old

EMMETT, Idaho — A man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Emmett Saturday near the Washington Street bridge, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson since around 8 p.m....
EMMETT, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Too great for hate'

COEUR d’ALENE — Many local citizens are grateful to Coeur d'Alene police officers for their actions Saturday in maintaining peace in the city's downtown area. “It’s disheartening to read that people think this was antifa in disguise or a false-flag FBI operation,” said Police Chief Lee White. “That is absolutely false. These people belong to the Patriot Front.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
TheDailyBeast

At Least 10 Missouri School Districts Cancel Classes Over ‘Mass Murdering’ Threat

At least 10 Missouri school districts canceled summer school classes and other activities on Wednesday after Blue Springs received a mass shooting threat. The Blue Springs police department announced in a release on Wednesday morning that the suspect behind the threat, which was received on Tuesday, had been arrested, KMBC reported. According to police, the threat was sent via Snapchat but did not mention a specific location; rather, it warned of “killing people—mass murdering.” Police said that they notified the FBI of the threat, and the federal agency verified that the individual in question was missing and considered dangerous. Blue Springs, which is about 20 miles east of Kansas City and serves more than 14,000 students, canceled classes on Tuesday night, with other districts following suit out of what one district’s spokesperson described as “an abundance of caution.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
SFist

Group of Alleged Proud Boys Spew Vitriol at Bay Area Library's Drag Queen Story Hour; Hate Crime Investigation Is Underway

On Saturday afternoon, SF-based drag queen Panda Dulce was reading during Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library when between eight to ten alleged Proud Boys stormed the room, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs — and forcing all in attendance to hide in a back office before being escorted away from the event by library security.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KHQ Right Now

Idaho Democratic Party addresses hateful attacks targeting LGBT community

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released the following statement in response to the targeted attacks towards Idaho’s LGBT community:. “I am horrified and angered by the recent attacks directed toward Idaho’s LGBT community. From Pride flags being stolen in Boise’s North End, to an Idaho pastor calling for LGBT people to be executed, and 31 white nationalists traveling to our state in an effort to disrupt and instill fear at a Coeur d'Alene Pride event.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Officials Euthanize 350-Pound Black Bear That Attacked a Family Camping

Officials “humanely euthanized” a massive black bear that attacked a family at Great Smoky Mountains National Park over the weekend, the National Park Service in Tennessee said. Shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, the 350-pound animal clawed its way into the family’s tent, injuring a mother and her 3-year-old daughter, both of whom suffered what park officials called “superficial lacerations to their heads.” The child’s father managed to scare the bear away, after which the family reported the incident to campground employees. Officials conducted interviews to identify the animal, as rangers and wildlife biologists set traps in the area, according to CBS News. Once the bear was trapped, the National Park Service said that officials found that it posed human-safety risks, hence the decision to euthanize.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Two dogs die at boarding facility, leaves owners questioning safety standards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two dog owners are wanting answers after a pit bull mix attacked the two Yorkie-pom mixes at a boarding center in Spokane Valley. The owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said the attack came out of nowhere, but it happened and now the safety of the boarding facility is being put into question. “She wanted us to put our dogs down to get comfortable with hers and she said everything was set and that was the last time I saw them alive,” James Damico said. “She reassured and guaranteed, that our dogs would be safe,” Christina Damico said. “I can’t imagine how they feel,” Morgan Hann, the owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said. On Friday, the Damico family brought their two Yorkie-pom mixes, Bentley and thor, to All-Star Animal Grooming to be boarded for four days while the family went on a trip. But before the Damico’s could even get where they were going, they got a call from the owner, Morgan Hann. “And I immediately knew something was wrong,” James said. A pit bull mix had broken through a fence around the small dog area, first taking Bentley. “In a matter of a millisecond he picked up Bentley and ran outside with Bentley out the doggy door so I ran after him outside and as soon as I got outside almost to their yard he had gone back through the doggie door,” Hann said. Hann said that’s when the dog grabbed Thor. “I couldn’t move fast enough,” she said. “I mean there are holes in him, his ribs were protruding out, I mean I could see his bone and tissues, oh god it was horrifying,” Christina said. Both Bentley and Thor died soon after and when the Damico’s got back to the facility, what was waiting inside, shocked them. “I went there first, just b-lined it and saw that our dogs were stacked on top of each other in a box,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. But we didn’t just leave them on a kennel floor we didn’t just leave them out in the rain,” Hann said. The Damico’s say now, they’re just questioning why they brought their pets to a place that couldn’t keep them safe. Hann said she’s been in the dog industry for 18 years and she’s owned this grooming and boarding facility for two. She said nothing like this had ever happened. “Ever. Not even as much as a bite from another dog. Not anything. Not anything,” she said. She said there was no indication at all that this pit bull mix was aggressive. But of course, something did happen and all signs point to the enclosure the small dogs were in. “I had hired contractors to put up a safe fence for the enclosure and it wasn’t up to par,” she said. Now cooperating with SCRAPS and the city, Hann closed down the boarding area to make changes including raising the fence height, double reinforcing the metal fencing, adding more separation kennels, and dividing the areaInto more separate sections. “The people that know me, my clients that know me, they know my love of animals and they know that this is the last place something like that would happen,” she said. “Deep down the very emotional part of me wants her shut down,” Christina said. “She shouldn’t have such a quick chance. She’s trying to get renovations done to improve but the damage has already been done.” The family only wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else. Hann said they aren’t going to allow any pit bull mixes back into the business and the boarding section will be closed until SCRAPS and the city gives their stamp of approval.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
