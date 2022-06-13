Cost of living: Going without food to feed my baby

Care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to drive their cars to look after people in their homes, a union leader has said.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, attacked the government for “not having a plan” to tackle the cost of living crisis.The union is campaigning for decent pay rises for millions of public sector workers, including those in the NHS and local government, who she complained had been subjected to wage restraint for years.Many had worked through the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk, but still faced below-inflation pay rises, she said.It came...
