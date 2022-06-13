ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost of living: Going without food to feed my baby

Cover picture for the articleSingle mum Jyndi, 25, from Northamptonshire has told the BBC that she...

BBC

Cost of living: Family's embarrassment at using food bank

A woman has spoken of the embarrassment her family felt after having to use a food bank. Tracey Murphy, of Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil county, said she and her husband only used the service once after there was a break in their benefits. “My husband… said he felt embarrassed in there,...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Care staff ‘calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to get to work’

Care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to drive their cars to look after people in their homes, a union leader has said.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, attacked the government for “not having a plan” to tackle the cost of living crisis.The union is campaigning for decent pay rises for millions of public sector workers, including those in the NHS and local government, who she complained had been subjected to wage restraint for years.Many had worked through the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk, but still faced below-inflation pay rises, she said.It came...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terminally-ill passenger’s final family holiday ruined as TUI cancels flight on runway

A father has said a “special holiday” for his terminally ill daughter was cancelled by TUI as they sat on the runway waiting for their plane to take off.Huw Davies, from Porthcawl, had booked a holiday to Tenerife from Cardiff aiport with travel agency TUI but was “absolutely devastated” after the flight was cancelled. He claimed he had boarded the flight with eleven other family members for the getaway, which his daughter chose in memory of her late mother. “This was a family outing for my daughter who has terminal cancer,” he told Wales Online. “It was going to be...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Cost of living: Landlords fear 'massive housing crisis'

Landlords said they fear many will sell up and stop renting homes due to Wales' new housing rules. Longer "no fault" eviction periods are part of a number of changes, set to be introduced in December. The Welsh government said it would do all it could to ensure landlords had...
HOMELESS
BBC

Cost-of-living crisis 'killing' small businesses in Northern Ireland

"They're killing us." "My heart is completely broke." "It isn't worthwhile anymore." These are the desperate words of small business owners across Northern Ireland who are facing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis. As people struggle to keep up with the rising costs of heating, eating and putting fuel in...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Failed butcher jailed after importing 2.3tonnes of fake Australia Post bags he sold on eBay with the help of his wife used some of the proceeds to fund their lavish wedding

A failed butcher from western Sydney has been jailed after he and his wife imported counterfeit Australia Post bags from China to fund their lavish wedding. Damien Steven Butler, from Riverstone in the city's northwest, was sentenced to two years and three months behind bars for shipping in 2.3tonnes of the fraudulent carrier bags - earning more than $340,000 by selling them online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

99 problems! Ice cream sellers say they are facing 'nightmare' shortage of Cadbury Flakes for the second year in a row due to 'global supply chain disruptions' ahead of 35C heatwave

With a 'summer of discontent' looming in the form of mass strikes and a full-scale economic crisis, weary Britons going through a tough time are probably looking forward to a holiday by the sea. But if you were looking forward to strolling along the beach with an ice cream in...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Lloyds Bank staff to get £1,000 to help with cost of living

More than 64,000 staff at Lloyds Bank are to receive a £1,000 one-off payment to help with the rising cost of living in the UK. The payment - due to be made in August - comes after a campaign by the union Unite, which demonstrated at Lloyds' annual general meeting last month.
BUSINESS
BBC

'Holiday hunger' payments to go ahead this summer without executive

"Holiday hunger" payments to families will go ahead this summer despite the lack of an executive at Stormont. The payments to families of 98,000 children will be given out over the summer holidays, the Department of Education (DE) has confirmed. There had been doubt whether payments could be made without...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson faces backlash after shelving plans to extend free school meals to 1.1million children whose families are on Universal Credit as he prepares to unveil food strategy

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash after shelving plans to extend free school meals to nearly 1.1million children whose families are on Universal Credit - as he prepares to unveil his food strategy. Henry Dimbleby, the independent advisor who led a comprehensive review of the country's food system, has called...
EDUCATION

