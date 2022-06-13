ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

One person killed after a crash in Tucson involving a horse trailer (Tucson, AZ)

 3 days ago

One person was killed and two horses were injured after a crash Saturday on I-10 in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place just before 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at Kino Parkway [...]

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic.

