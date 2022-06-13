ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

Two People Killed Following Crash In Romeoville

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Route 53 near Lewis University for hours. The Will County...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner identifies 25-year-old man killed after wrong way, high-speed crash near Harvard

The coroner’s office has identified a 25-year-old man who was killed last week when he drove at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of traffic, causing a head-on crash near Harvard. An autopsy performed Monday showed that Ivan Avina, 25, of Harvard, died as a result of blunt trauma, according to McHenry […] The post Coroner identifies 25-year-old man killed after wrong way, high-speed crash near Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HARVARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheaton police respond to 'false report'

WHEATON, Ill. - A large police presence in suburban Wheaton Wednesday night turned out to be nothing. The city of Wheaton tweeted at 6:53 p.m. that there was a large police presence in the area of County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road (Route 38). The city advised the public to...
WHEATON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Braidwood, IL
Joliet, IL
Accidents
City
Romeoville, IL
Romeoville, IL
Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Accidents
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Will County, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
Braidwood, IL
Crime & Safety
wjol.com

Naperville PD Releases Deadly Officer Involved Shooting Of Man Armed With Hatchet

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) Naperville police is showing the public video of a deadly officer-involved shooting of a man armed with a hatchet earlier this month. The footage shows the officer conducting a traffic stop June 3rd near Bond Street and McDowell Road. An unrelated vehicle pulled up and Edward Samaan got out and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer fires several shots and Samaan falls to the ground. The officer is heard saying over the radio that he has just been attacked, shots were fired and to send a medic.
NAPERVILLE, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Police: Man had defaced firearm

A 21-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a defaced firearm. On Saturday night, around 10:56pm, Joliet Police were called to the 500 block of South DesPlaines Street due to a parking complaint, as the vehicle was parked in front of a fire hydrant. Shortly after arriving the driver exited the car and began to walk into a nearby alley. Officers made contact with the driver who attempted to give police a false name. The driver was eventually identified as Earnest Anderson. Anderson attempted to run from officers but was immediately apprehended. While being placed into custody, Anderson indicated that he possessed a handgun. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from Anderson’s waist. The serial numbers of the firearm appeared to have been defaced.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lewis University#The Will County Coroner
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff helps defuse standoff situation in Elgin

A standoff with police in Elgin ended peacefully on Tuesday after Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain spoke to one of the barricaded individuals. Police had been called to the 0-100 block of Weston Avenue to execute a court-ordered eviction order. The resident in the home insinuated that they were arming themselves with a rifle, resulting in a large police presence in the neighborhood.
ELGIN, IL
NBC Chicago

Fatal Crash on I-290 at Harlem Avenue Kills 1, Shuts Down Lanes

A fatal two vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning killed one person and has closed two lanes for investigation, Illinois State Police say. At approximately 8:52 a.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at Interstate 290 westbound near Harlem Ave., officials say.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
timesnewsexpress.com

One person is dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-290 near Harlem Ave.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a crash reportedly involving a semi and delivery truck Monday morning on 1-290 that left one person dead. ISP said it happened in the westbound lane on I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County around 8:52 a.m. Authorities said one person...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, shot, killed in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police said around 5:56 p.m., the victim was near the sidewalk, on the 7700 block of South Union, when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the head and flank and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

56-year-old woman dies after being flown to the hospital following t-bone crash near Marengo

A 56-year-old Bartlett woman died after she was flown to the hospital following a crash involving two pickup trucks near Marengo Sunday afternoon. The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:55 p.m. Sunday to Maple Street and West Coral Road in unincorporated Marengo for a report of a […] The post 56-year-old woman dies after being flown to the hospital following t-bone crash near Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man Sentenced For Killing Another Individual in DUI Related Crash

A man who killed another individual in a DUI related crash was sentenced in Grundy County on Monday, June 13th. Ryan Bennett, 43, of Morris entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of Aggravated DUI causing Death, a class two felony in March of 2022. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Bennett was eastbound on DuPont Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by Matthew Burchfield, who was heading southbound on Route 47.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Person Of Interest In Custody After Triple Homicide In Round Lake Beach and Chase on I-80

A person of interest is in custody following a triple homicide in far north suburban Round Lake Beach. Police say three people were found dead yesterday in a home in the 200-block of East Camden Lane. The victims haven’t been identified. The person was interest was apprehended later that evening following a police chase that spanned multiple interstates and ended in a crash off I-80 near Water Street in Joliet.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
959theriver.com

Police arrest Joliet Man Following Shooting on Oneida Street

Davonte Farries (28, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Reckless Conduct, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon. On June 10, 2022, at 1:51 PM, Officers responded to Ascension St...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy