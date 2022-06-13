Gary Weideman Obituary
Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa, died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary’s family and his arrangements.
Comments / 0