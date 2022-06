Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- * Heat Advisory 11 am – 7 pm *. It will be a hot one today. Highs are going to be hot in the mid-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beachfront. There is a heat advisory from 11 am to 7 pm for counties along and east of I-95. The feels-like temperature will be near 105˚ this afternoon. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storms mainly south of Savannah.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO