ADM Softball Opens Busy Week

In the first of just two Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball games this week, the Greene County Rams played Roland-Story (Story City) on Monday night in Roland under super hot and humid conditions. R-S, ranked number 13 in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, won the game by a 4-2 final after the Norsemen won the first meeting of these two teams by a 5-2 score in Jefferson in late May. The Rams fall to 5-9 overall and 3-6 in the conference while the Norsemen improve to 8-5, 5-2.
