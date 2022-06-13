ADM Softball Opens Busy Week

A new extra-curricular activity with Greene County High School just finished its first year. Kyle Kinne is one of the coaches for Esports and says over 30 students completed at least one of the three seasons, including fall, winter and spring. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he originally wanted to start the new video gaming sport because he wanted to give more students an opportunity to be engaged in sport activities. He points out another huge improvement he saw over the course of the inaugural year.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO