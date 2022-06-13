ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, IA

ADM Softball Opens Busy Week

By Drew Russell
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers softball will be having a busy week upcoming, when they take on multiple Raccoon River Conference schools with the action to begin tonight against Gilbert. ADM has put...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Baseball Heads to West Marshall Tonight

The Perry baseball team will take their 1-11 record on the road tonight to State Center to battle West Marshall in a 5:30 junior varsity and varsity twinbill. Perry is coming off their first victory of the season Monday night defeating South Hamilton on the road 6-3. Carter Iben picked up the win for Perry. Tonight’s game will mark Perry’s fifth straight road game with a sixth straight on the horizon at Boone tomorrow night.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

#1 Softball Looks for Another Road Win

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers softball will be on the hunt for another win this evening when they make the trip up to Boone to take on the Toreadors in Raccoon River Conference play. ADM is 17-1 while Boone is 5-9, the Tigers lead the Raccoon River Conference with a spotless 7-0 record.
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Baseball Looks to Continue to Stay Hot

ADM Baseball has been one of the hottest teams in Central Iowa as of late, winners of seven straight, and looking to make it eight tonight when they hit the road again to take on Boone. The Tigers come into the contest at 11-3 and Boone at 8-6. ADM won...
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Softball Keeps Good Times Rolling

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers softball was back on the field on Monday night against the Gilbert Tigers, and ADM was able to find a victory on the night, as they were able to grab the victory by the score of 10-0 ADM moves forward to 17-1 and Gilbert down to 7-6. Three...
ADEL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adel, IA
City
Carlisle, IA
Gilbert, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Winterset, IA
Adel, IA
Sports
City
Gilbert, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Softball Rams host SH tonight on KG98

It’s Greene County and South Hamilton in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball tonight at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. The action is set for 7:30 p.m. with play-by-play on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. Greene County has dropped its last two conference games and is...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Teams Sweep Newton

Dallas Center – Grimes baseball and softball were both on the diamond on Monday night against the Newton Cardinals, and both teams were able to come away victorious with the baseball team winning 8-6 and the softball team 3-1. Softball improves 15-5 and baseball to 9-10. Both teams were...
NEWTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Hegstrom’s Key Hit Gives Perry First Baseball Victory of Year

Gavin Hegstrom delivered a key 2-run hit Monday night as Perry defeated South Hamilton 6-3 in the first of two varsity games in Jewell. South Hamilton won the nightcap by a score of 14-4. Carter Iben picked up the win going 5 2/3 innings allowing only five hits and no...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Softball Rams lose 4-2 vs. #13 Roland-Story

In the first of just two Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball games this week, the Greene County Rams played Roland-Story (Story City) on Monday night in Roland under super hot and humid conditions. R-S, ranked number 13 in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, won the game by a 4-2 final after the Norsemen won the first meeting of these two teams by a 5-2 score in Jefferson in late May. The Rams fall to 5-9 overall and 3-6 in the conference while the Norsemen improve to 8-5, 5-2.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adm#Adm Softball Opens#Tigers#Gilbert High School
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball and Softball fall to Van Meter

The Pleasantville Baseball Team fell to Class 2A #1 Van Meter 8-1 on Monday night. The Trojan offense was led by AJ Bull, Trevor Daggett, and Caleb Cook, all with singles. With the loss, the Trojans fall to 9-9 overall. Next up for Pleasantville will be on the Road at Sigourney tonight at 6:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Baseball Wins 7th Straight, On Top of RRC

ADM boys baseball was looking to extend their six game winning streak and stay atop of the Raccoon River Conference on Monday night against Gilbert, and were able to do just that, coming away with the victory winning by the score of 3-1. ADM moves to 11-3 and Gilbert to 11-5 on the season.
GILBERT, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County’s Esports Wraps Up Successful First Year

A new extra-curricular activity with Greene County High School just finished its first year. Kyle Kinne is one of the coaches for Esports and says over 30 students completed at least one of the three seasons, including fall, winter and spring. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he originally wanted to start the new video gaming sport because he wanted to give more students an opportunity to be engaged in sport activities. He points out another huge improvement he saw over the course of the inaugural year.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Big Week Planned for Wildcats

The West Central Valley Wildcats softball and baseball teams are looking at some interesting action this week. Both teams took on the Panorama Panthers last night, look for more stats from those games at a later date. Tonight both teams travel to Ogden to face off against the Bulldogs. On...
OGDEN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jayettes Split Doubleheader Monday Night at South Hamilton

It was two evenly matched teams Monday night in Jewell and the final score certainly indicated it as Perry and South Hamilton collided for a varsity doubleheader. Perry won game one by a score of 7-6 while South Hamilton squeaked out an 8-7 win in game two. With the split, the Jayettes are now 6-6 on the season and will travel to State Center West Marshall tomorrow night. Official stats were unavailable at airtime.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Panthers Softball Has Second Game Suspended, Baseball

Mother Nature once again got in the way of the Panorama Panthers from finishing out their games as severe weather made its way into the area as they were taking on the Woodward-Granger Hawks in Panora. The Panthers Softball team made its way through the first game in their double...
PANORA, IA
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Kooper Ebel commits to Iowa State football, USD women's basketball set to play in Greece

HARTLEY, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School junior Kooper Ebel announced Monday on social media that he has committed to play for Iowa State's football program following his senior season. With Ebel's commitment, the Cyclones landed their fifth in-state recruit among the 2023 class. Ebel led the Hawks in total...
HARTLEY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny star Jamison Patton announces his commitment

AMES, Iowa — Three-star, 6-2" cornerback Jamison Patton announced on Monday that he has committed to Iowa State University. Patton will be a senior this upcoming school year playing for the Ankeny Hawks. Patton joins his teammate JJ Kohl in the 2023 Cyclone recruiting class. Patton announced his plans...
ANKENY, IA
kshb.com

Former Simone Award winner now playing DI basketball

AMES, Iowa — Former Simone Award winner Conrad Hawley is on the move. Both to a new school and to a new sport. The former University of Kansas football player will now be an Iowa State basketball player. Hawley, a quarterback in football and the 2020 Simone Award winner,...
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Three Dallas County Schools To Perform At IHSMTA Showcase This Weekend

Perry, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn and Dallas Center-Grimes students will make their way to the Des Moines Civic Center for the Iowa High School Musical Theater Award Showcase this weekend. For ADM, they will perform “Freaky Friday” which received awards including Distinguished Scene for “Women and Sandwiches,” and Michael Payne received an award...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man bought a handful of lottery tickets while on a road trip with his father and won a $100,000 lottery prize. At first, Ryan Claussen says he thought it was a joke, but he knew it was for real when he claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy