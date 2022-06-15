ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A United Airlines passenger says she had to buy new clothes at Target after her flight was delayed 13 hours and arrived without her luggage

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkshq_0g90Ja6N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxxfc_0g90Ja6N00
A United passenger eventually secured a seat 13 hours after her original flight was cancelled, according to reports.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty

  • A passenger had to sleep in an airport cot after her flight was delayed, then cancelled in May.
  • Laura Waring had to buy clothes at Target after her luggage was left off her flight, per The Guardian.
  • It's a microcosm of the challenges faced by passengers amid a turbulent period for global aviation.

A sales coordinator was forced to buy new clothes and drive two hours to her destination, after her luggage was left off a United airlines flight that departed 13 hours after she had been due to travel.

The saga is a microcosm of the wider challenges faced by passengers amid a turbulent period for global aviation, as airlines rejig their summer schedules to counter staff shortages, economic pressures , and pent-up consumer demand.

Laura Waring, 47, of Budd Lake New Jersey, was originally scheduled to fly from Newark to San Diego on Friday May 20 to help organize her employer's conference the following Monday, she told The Guardian .

After Waring's flight was initially delayed, then canceled, she had slept for 45 minutes on a cot in the airport, according to The Guardian.

When the executive sales coordinator eventually secured a United Airlines flight 13 hours later, her luggage didn't make it aboard, per The Guardian. The flight was traveling to Los Angeles, meaning that she had to drive two hours to her original destination of San Diego, the outlet also reported. When her bag eventually arrived, she said the handle was broken.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told Insider: "We work with customers directly to make sure their bags are delivered as soon as possible and eligible expenses are reimbursed promptly." Waring told Insider that United had agreed to reimburse her Target receipt and to reimburse the seat upgrade she'd paid for her original flight.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing shortages within the aviation industry

With planes grounded, airlines laid off thousands of aircrew , baggage handlers, and airport staff , who have been slow to return to their jobs in the same numbers as before. Absences due to resurgent COVID-19 rates haven't helped.

The Bureau of Labor statistics estimates that the number of pilots, co-pilots, and flight engineers fell from 84,520 in May 2019 , to 81,310 in May 2021 .

That coupled with the economic stress of inflation and, increased fuel cost caused by the war in Ukraine, has led to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled globally. It has also caused the cost of air fares to rise .

EasyJet, the regional British carrier, announced on Friday it would cancel as many as 40 flights a day during June in order to avoid disruption. Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, will cull 900 routes in July .

On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was lifting the requirement for all passengers flying into the US to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. The move was welcomed by industry bosses and is widely expected to boost air travel.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 150

Ssstang67
2d ago

Why is this even a story? This happens to people on a daily basis. To many people need to be CODDLED now days. Sickening to me

Reply(14)
118
EJ_WA
2d ago

What a horror story!! Could u imagine the humiliation of having to actually wear clothes from target! 😳 the psychological pain alone has to be worth millions. She’s lucky there wasn’t a Walmart near by, she might have committed suicide.

Reply(9)
60
Jt
2d ago

Only travel with carry on. Never check your bags. if I'm going to be gone for a long time I pack a carry on with enough to get me through in case my checked bag gets lost.

Reply(5)
30
Related
The Independent

Child had to urinate into plastic bag during hours-long Manchester airport security queue

A father whose flight was cancelled following long waits in Manchester Airport’s security queue has alleged that lines were so long his son had to urinate into a plastic bag during their wait.Mark Meadows was due to fly with easyJet to Berlin out of Manchester at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but arrived to find long queues.Mr Meadows says there were only two security lanes open, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in slow-moving lines for two hours.“Security didn’t look so bad when we were arriving, at least it wasn’t snaking outside. But, when we got in, it was a different story,” he...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sullivan
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#13 Hours#Working Hours#Target#Guardian
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Germany
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Woman, 45, paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick for 90 minutes after a wheelchair 'promptly' arrived to pick her up... but no staff were available to push it

A woman paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick Airport for more than 90 minutes because no staff turned up to push her wheelchair . Victoria Brignell, 45, was returning home following a holiday in Malta on Saturday when a wheelchair was readied for her upon arrival.
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

527K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy