Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury.The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.Raducanu completed only seven games before withdrawing and, having indicated she may be fit to play in Eastbourne, the 19-year-old decided against seeking a wild card.She may instead opt to play a match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition at the Hurlingham Club next...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO