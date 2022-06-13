Melania Trump Warned Ivanka Is 'Snake', Asked Husband to Cut Ties With Daughter Before Jan. 6 Hearing: Report
Former first lady Melania Trump has called Ivanka Trump a 'snake' and asked former President Donald Trump to cut his ties with her before the January 6 insurrection hearing.
It's widely believed that Melania never liked Ivanka but the recent hearing of the January 6 committee on the Capital riot has shown a wider difference in the family.
At the first primetime hearing of lawmakers who are investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Ivanka said she "accepted" that former Attorney General Bill Barr had found no evidence of fraud that could overturn the 2020 election, despite her father repeatedly saying there was, according to RadarOnline.
