ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump Warned Ivanka Is 'Snake', Asked Husband to Cut Ties With Daughter Before Jan. 6 Hearing: Report

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

Former first lady Melania Trump has called Ivanka Trump a 'snake' and asked former President Donald Trump to cut his ties with her before the January 6 insurrection hearing.

It's widely believed that Melania never liked Ivanka but the recent hearing of the January 6 committee on the Capital riot has shown a wider difference in the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NZwC_0g907Ox600
Melania Trump and Donald TrumpReuters

At the first primetime hearing of lawmakers who are investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Ivanka said she "accepted" that former Attorney General Bill Barr had found no evidence of fraud that could overturn the 2020 election, despite her father repeatedly saying there was, according to RadarOnline.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Snake#Capital
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
CNN

How Jared Kushner kept Donald Trump happy

Donald Trump's White House walked on eggshells, with everyone trying to find ways to keep the ever-irascible President happy and, by so doing, maintain their power within the administration.
POTUS
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

129K+
Followers
10K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy