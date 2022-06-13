Rowan Road Under Construction This Week

Severe storms hit parts of Butler County Thursday afternoon resulting in power being knocked out to some residents. The storms brought high winds and some rain to the northeastern part of the county around 5 p.m. Central Electric Cooperative reported 389 outages in Butler County with the majority of those...
A barn was significantly damaged in an early morning fire in Muddy Creek Township. The initial call for a barn on fire in the 100 block of Flinner Road happened just before 3:30 a.m. According to the Prospect VFD, when crews arrived they found a fully involved barn fire that...
A group created to celebrate Mars New Year will again be hosting a fundraiser for that event this weekend. This year’s Mars Brew Fest is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Mars near the flying saucer. The gathering will include local breweries, wineries, and distilleries as...
Volunteers and vendors are needed to help present a popular Cranberry Township event. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber is hosting the Cranberry Township Farmer’s Market at the Township Municipal Center this Friday. Volunteers are needed to help with set up from 1 to 3 p.m. as well as tear...
Butler County Community College is extending contract of the longest-serving top administrator in Pennsylvania public higher education. At their Wednesday meeting, the BC3 board approved a motion to extend the employment agreement with President Dr. Nick Neupauer through June 30th, 2026. “I’m so humbled by the board of trustees, the...
Comments / 0