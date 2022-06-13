ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 crashes involving semi, truck carrying concrete pipes

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KN8Z_0g902fwO00

An overturned semi-trailer and another truck that spilled a load of concrete pipes caused significant problems on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana Monday morning.

A semi-trailer overturned on eastbound I-80/94, blocking all lanes before US-41/Calumet Ave/Exit 1 and creating a major traffic backup.

Another crash involved a truck occurred further east on I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, authorities said.

At about 3:45 a.m., a truck carrying 32,000 pounds of concrete pipes hit a wall in the eastbound lanes.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check outt he latest conditions on our live traffic map

The crash left one lane block. Authorities moved the truck to the exit ramp and brought in another truck to carry the load.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Chicago

Fire damages insulation supply at roofing business in Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire destroyed a roofing business in Hammond, Indiana Fire officials said the fire burned roofing insulation, leading to structural damage at Gluth Roofing, located at 6701 Osborn Ave.Fireworks are the suspected cause of the fire. Roofing insulation used for schools was destroyed, causing a hit to the company already suffering from supply issues. Gluth roofing had another fire at the business in June of 2020.
HAMMOND, IN
NBC Chicago

Fatal Crash on I-290 at Harlem Avenue Kills 1, Shuts Down Lanes

A fatal two vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning killed one person and has closed two lanes for investigation, Illinois State Police say. At approximately 8:52 a.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at Interstate 290 westbound near Harlem Ave., officials say.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in crash that caused vehicle fire in Oswego

An Aurora man is facing charges in a crash that caused a vehicle fire at the intersection of Harvey Road and Wolfs Crossing Road in Oswego on Sunday. Police allege that 21-year-old Chance M. Becker, of Aurora, was behind the wheel of Kia Forte when he disobeyed a stop sign on northbound Harvey and hit a dump truck on Wolfs Crossing. The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt.
OSWEGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake

A 31-year-old Capron man died and two others were injured after a car tried passing another vehicle and caused a multiple-vehicle crash in Fox Lake Saturday evening. The Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to Route 173 between Wilmot Road and Converse Road for a report […] The post 1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
FOX LAKE, IL
timesnewsexpress.com

One person is dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-290 near Harlem Ave.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a crash reportedly involving a semi and delivery truck Monday morning on 1-290 that left one person dead. ISP said it happened in the westbound lane on I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County around 8:52 a.m. Authorities said one person...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Traffic Accident#Nw Indiana#I 80 94
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc57.com

I-94 lane closures due to pipe lining projects

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and the Michigan State Line on or after Tuesday, June 14. These closures are due to INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. commencing two pipeline projects. The lane closures will be east of...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Wheaton police respond to 'false report'

WHEATON, Ill. - A large police presence in suburban Wheaton Wednesday night turned out to be nothing. The city of Wheaton tweeted at 6:53 p.m. that there was a large police presence in the area of County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road (Route 38). The city advised the public to...
WHEATON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

2 People Critically Injured After Driver Jumps Curb Outside Andersonville’s Midsommarfest, Officials Say

ANDERSONVILLE — A driver badly injured two pedestrians after driving onto the sidewalk Saturday outside Midsommarfest in Andersonville, authorities said. The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Foster Avenue and Clark Street, the entrance to the the three-day street fest along Clark Street through the weekend, police said. Midsommarfest ended 10 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy