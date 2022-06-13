NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 crashes involving semi, truck carrying concrete pipes
An overturned semi-trailer and another truck that spilled a load of concrete pipes caused significant problems on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana Monday morning. A semi-trailer overturned on eastbound I-80/94, blocking all lanes before US-41/Calumet Ave/Exit 1 and creating a major traffic backup. Another crash involved a truck occurred further east on I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, authorities said. At about 3:45 a.m., a truck carrying 32,000 pounds of concrete pipes hit a wall in the eastbound lanes. LIVE TRAFFIC: Check outt he latest conditions on our live traffic map The crash left one lane block. Authorities moved the truck to the exit ramp and brought in another truck to carry the load.
