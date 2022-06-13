NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 crashes involving semi, truck carrying concrete pipes

An overturned semi-trailer and another truck that spilled a load of concrete pipes caused significant problems on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana Monday morning.

A semi-trailer overturned on eastbound I-80/94, blocking all lanes before US-41/Calumet Ave/Exit 1 and creating a major traffic backup.

Another crash involved a truck occurred further east on I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, authorities said.

At about 3:45 a.m., a truck carrying 32,000 pounds of concrete pipes hit a wall in the eastbound lanes.

The crash left one lane block. Authorities moved the truck to the exit ramp and brought in another truck to carry the load.