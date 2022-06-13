ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin price crashes amid ‘extreme market conditions’

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoiGo_0g901YkO00

Bitcoin (BTC) has crashed more than 10 per cent at the start of the week, falling below $25,000 for the first time since December 2020.

It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency , which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.

The overall crypto market also saw a significant tumble, losing more than $400bn (£329bn) over the last week to take it below $1 trillion.

Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15-25 per cent in just 24 hours.

Not a single cryptocurrency in CoinMarketCap’s top 100 rankings saw any gains over the last day, making it one of the most comprehensive crashes in recent memory.

The market crash coincided with a similar capitulation of tech stocks in recent days, leading analysts to speculate that the two are reacting in tandem to external market forces.

“[Cryptocurrencies] have in the past not moved in step with traditional assets such as equities, however in recent times the link between the two has grown ever closer,” Simon Peters, an analyst at the online trading platform eToro, wrote in a note on Monday.

“Now the clearest signal yet that cryptoassets such as bitcoin and ether are moving in lockstep with equities has flashed, as inflation worries have sent stocks and crypto tumbling. The reasons for this are varied, but much of it comes down to institutional holders, which calibrate their risk assets in similar ways, be they tech stocks or bitcoin.”

Amid the liquidations, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.

“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts,” the company, which was valued at $3.25bn during a funding round last year, wrote in a blog post on Monday morning.

“We are taking the necessary action for the benefit of our entire community in order to stabilise liquidity and operation while we take steps to preserve and protect assets.”

The move comes just a month after the collapse of Terraform Labs’ Luna and UST token, which wiped more than $40bn from investors’ holdings.

Comments / 22

Thomas Butler
3d ago

Hopefully Elon Musk will come to the rescue and pump 100 billion in to shore up the pyramid before it all falls into the abyss?

Reply(2)
9
4America
3d ago

If bitcoin is vaporware, then only the buyer and seller determine the value. So when the stated value drops, was it ever really worth the stated price to begin with?

Reply
5
Michelle Boofer
3d ago

cryptocurrencies is a bad idea. the world's poorest people can't afford to invest in computers and have internet and even invest in cryptocurrenies. there's a chip shortage around the world on top of that.the world's governments would have to either enslave people or eliminate them or both.there would be riots on top of that around the whole world.everything will get out of control for the world's governments.

Reply
3
Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Forces#Stock#Ust#Web3 Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy