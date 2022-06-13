ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville , authorities said.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.”

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the deputy was shot.

Hilliard, 42, was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Austin Davidson of Delmar, was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt, authorities said.

“We knew he was armed,” Lewis said. “We were told he was dangerous.”

Davidson

Davidson is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center while awaiting trial on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

A 16-year law enforcement veteran and University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate, Hilliard was described as a husband and father of three as well as an “exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland” who would have turned 42 years old on Wednesday.

Maryland State Police confirmed homicide detectives are investigating the deputy’s shooting death.

“As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder. This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him,” the sheriff’s Facebook post said.

The sheriff said Hilliard worked in several divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, most recently transferring back to patrol duties at his request.

People who spoke to WJZ said they remembered seeing him in the community because of his smile.

“He was very special. He always had a smile on his face, was always in a playful mood,” Lewis said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his wife gave him a message to share with everyone: that Hilliard died doing what he loved.

Concerned
2d ago

So sorry to hear this. Keeping his family, extended family and friends in my thoughts and prayers. May the Deputy RIP and have a Happy Heavenly Birthday on Wednesday 🙏🙏🙏 Sorry for your loss.

Reply
17
Mr Humble
2d ago

RIP to an officer that dedicated his life to protecting our community. Prayers for his family, friends and comrades. Amen

Reply
30
tee 78
2d ago

praying for family and friends 🙏 God bless this man and his family for laying down his life just to keep us safe we have to stay together it's troubling times and we need to pray 🙏 God bless this man and his family I pray for peace and understanding and justice for his family and friends in Jesus name I pray 🙏 Amen

Reply
13
