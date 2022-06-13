ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: A Dry And Warm Evening, Plus Alert Day On Tuesday

By Derek Beasley
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmURR_0g901AoC00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aside from a stray storm or two this evening, we will remain quiet through late tonight. Temperatures reached the high 80’s and low 90’s early in the evening, but the heat index makes it feel like the upper 90’s.

In the evening, temperatures will dip into the mid-70’s.

A complex of storms over the Great Lakes will track toward Maryland by Tuesday morning. While there is still some uncertainty in the eventual timing and track of the storms, it could be stormy early in the day for many. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 Slight Risk for areas south of I-70 to the Lower Eastern Shore during the day Tuesday to account for the possibility of a few severe storms. Storms will end by Tuesday evening and night.

The WJZ First Alert Weather team has issued an Alert Day for Tuesday morning due to the threat of strong storms.

Those storms have the potential of bringing us some severe weather, including some flooding and damaging winds.

It’s anticipated that the Baltimore area could see rain moving in about 7 a.m. Tuesday during your morning commute.

But the main threat we’re watching is those winds, which could produce gusts exceeding 80 miles per hour.

There will be isolated to scattered storm chances Wednesday and Thursday with temps each afternoon near 90. A stray strong or severe storm will be possible both days. A cold front will move through the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing a final round of storms before we dry out just in time for the weekend. It will stay hot through Friday but behind the front it will feel great with lower humidity/cooler temps for the weekend and a return to plenty of sunshine.

Comments / 0

 

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cooler & Less Humid

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Much cooler and less humid air is with us through Monday, bringing relief from the extreme heat of this past week. Saturday will see afternoon readings about 20 degrees cooler than Friday, topping out in the mid 70s. Sun and come clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be noticeable with a gusty northwest breeze. Unseasonably cool Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 50s, even a few upper 40s in the cold spots. Sunday will be breezy again.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ties Record-High Temperature On Balmy Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore tied its record-high temperature this Friday, with the high reaching 96 degrees at BWI International Airport this afternoon, according to preliminary data by the National Weather Service. This unseasonable heat ties the old record set on, wait for it, June 17, 1939. The NWS said weather records for the Baltimore area have been tracked at what is now the airport since 1950. Before that, weather observations were recorded in downtown Baltimore from 1871 through 1949. Climate data is considered preliminary until it’s reviewed by the National Centers for Scientific Information, the agency said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Central Maryland Spared By Storms Thursday, Hot & Sunny Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the threat of severe weather, central Maryland has been largely spared by strong storms, heavy rain or hail. Some locations in Virginia and Ohio however were hit hard by severe weather with numerous wind damage and hail reports. Some slightly cooler and more stable air over much of Maryland helped to put a stop to the development of such storms. Storms near Harrisburg Thursday evening are moving southeast and may clip Northeast Maryland after 11:30 p.m. After that, the threat of showers lessens, and a very warm to hot Friday, with an increasing breeze, will make for a mainly sunny day. Highs Friday could reach 94 degrees, but much drier and very comfortable air will begin to move in by later afternoon Friday and will stick around for the following three days. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 70s! On Sunday, Father’s day highs will reach about 80, with sunny skies all day as well. Have a super weekend! – Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Early Storms Thursday Could Impact Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a risk of strong to severe storms overnight and early Thursday morning, which is why Thursday is an Alert Day. Overnight, our winds will begin to turn more southeast, and perhaps south, which will bring in additional moisture to the region. With this in place, we are looking for the risk of some storms to develop perhaps as early as 5 a.m. and they may linger until mid-morning. By afternoon the sun will reappear, but that will add to the instability in the region and may fuel more storms by later afternoon and evening. Any of these storms may become strong to severe, with gusty winds and small hail as the main threats. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s, which is close to normal now. On Friday, we may hit the low 90s and have another storm risk early, followed by much drier and cooler air coming our way by evening. This weekend, just in time for the Orioles and AFRAM, will bring much cooler and dryer weather wgucg will stick around. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to 80s.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With summer here in less than a week, it seems Mother Nature is taking the hint. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, so stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the air-conditioning. Storms are possible well west of the Baltimore area, but we will likely stay dry until the early hours of Thursday. Thursday is an Alert Day because of multiple batches of thunderstorms that will impact throughout the day. Any storm that does pop up has the potential to produce damaging winds and large hail. Highs for the day on Thursday will top out in the mid 80s. A couple more storms are possible on Friday before gorgeous weather takes hold for the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s. In other words, fabulous weather for AFRAM and Father’s Day!
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: After Rain, Sunshine & Warmth This Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday was off to a rainy start with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the Baltimore area can expect a mostly clear afternoon and evening. Parts of Maryland were under a slight risk for severe weather, while places north of Baltimore City are under a marginal risk level. A flood warning was issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 12:45 p.m. Between now and 1 p.m., we could see some isolated and potentially severe thunderstorms sweep across the area. Over an inch of rain has fallen in the area, creating the potential for flooding As a reminder, if you encounter...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Get Ready For A Warm, Beautiful Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ weather team spent yesterday evening tracking an area of severe thunderstorms that were causing havoc in parts of Ohio and Indiana.  As the storms crossed over the mountains in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, they started to divide into two separate clusters with gusty winds and heavy rains.  One of the storms moved into Virginia while the second batch of storms did approach our local area but in a much-weakened state.  At BWI only .26 inches of rain was reported. But at a few locations east of the city, there was about an inch of rain in a very...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Will Enter The State On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and rather humid Monday produced a few stray storms near Washington, DC, and south of Baltimore.  Everyone should expect humid conditions for the rest of the day.  The next round of storms or showers will likely arrive on Tuesday morning.  The WJZ weather team has been tracking two separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. One is over Kentucky and West Virginia. The other is over Michigan. Both of the storms have had a history of creating damaging winds and heavy rain.  All signs point to a cluster of storms moving into the local region on Tuesday morning. The WJZ has declared...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rains May Follow The High Heat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big heat dome that covers the Southern Plains and the Southwest United States may guide a cluster of storms toward Baltimore by Tuesday morning. WJZ is tracking some mid-level energy that will ride on the top of the heat dome and cross the country over the next day and a half.   A cluster of storms will move from the Pacific Northwest Sunday evening into the Northern Plains.  Afterward, the storms will head southeast toward Pennsylvania and Maryland.  Several models place these storms in the Baltimore area starting Monday night and into Tuesday morning.  Heavy rains may lead to localized flooding and there is also the potential for some strong winds.   WJZ will continue to monitor the developing weather conditions on Monday. Be aware of the potential for weather to disrupt the Tuesday morning commute.
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Storms with lightning/wind possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts across central Virginia. Some good news-- we dont’ expect a severe weather outbreak, even as some downpours and a severe storm is still possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the *slight risk* category to include all of central Virginia. That is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 378 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Flight Cancellations, Staff Shortages Indicate Rough Summer Travel Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just as the summer travel season is heating up, passengers are getting a tough reminder that things may not go as planned. According to Flight Aware, about 1700 flights were canceled Thursday and by mid-day Friday there were another one thousand cancellations. The majority of the issues were on the east coast, and the problems were attributed to extreme weather that affected some eastern seaboard states. According to CBS News, many cancelations were in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Metropolitan New York region and Reagan Washington National in Washington, D.C. There were also images of planes lined up on the runway at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Metro News

Trees down, power outages following powerful line of storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are responding to thousands of power outages caused by severe overnight storms. Appalachian Power more 65,000 outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Virginia. The most outages are in Ohio County with more than 15,000 followed by Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. Mon...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS 58

WATCH: Significant flooding and damage after powerful storms hit SE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Severe weather affected thousands in Southeastern Wisconsin Monday, June 13. Several communities suffered significant damage after Monday afternoon's storms. Giant trees were uprooted in several yards. Downed power lines closed roads and shut down power. For a time, an entire neighborhood was cut off when a tree fell across the entrance street.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

The DMV Is Seeing More Wildlife Than Usual This Summer

ACCOKEEK, Md. – From multiple bear sightings between Charles County and Arlington County, Virginia, to a turkey recently attacking a cyclist in Washington, DC, the DMV has started seeing unique wildlife wandering about through public lately. Whether it be foxes, coyotes, bears, or turkeys, it seems the local wildlife...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

