Maryland Weather: A Dry And Warm Evening, Plus Alert Day On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aside from a stray storm or two this evening, we will remain quiet through late tonight. Temperatures reached the high 80’s and low 90’s early in the evening, but the heat index makes it feel like the upper 90’s.

In the evening, temperatures will dip into the mid-70’s.

A complex of storms over the Great Lakes will track toward Maryland by Tuesday morning. While there is still some uncertainty in the eventual timing and track of the storms, it could be stormy early in the day for many. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 Slight Risk for areas south of I-70 to the Lower Eastern Shore during the day Tuesday to account for the possibility of a few severe storms. Storms will end by Tuesday evening and night.

The WJZ First Alert Weather team has issued an Alert Day for Tuesday morning due to the threat of strong storms.

Those storms have the potential of bringing us some severe weather, including some flooding and damaging winds.

It’s anticipated that the Baltimore area could see rain moving in about 7 a.m. Tuesday during your morning commute.

But the main threat we’re watching is those winds, which could produce gusts exceeding 80 miles per hour.

There will be isolated to scattered storm chances Wednesday and Thursday with temps each afternoon near 90. A stray strong or severe storm will be possible both days. A cold front will move through the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing a final round of storms before we dry out just in time for the weekend. It will stay hot through Friday but behind the front it will feel great with lower humidity/cooler temps for the weekend and a return to plenty of sunshine.