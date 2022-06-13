ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Is Queen’s on TV? Time, channel and how to watch pre-Wimbledon tournament this week

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9Ovm_0g900u0T00

The Queen’s Club Championships takes place this week as the pre- Wimbledon warm-up tournament gets underway in west London.

All eyes will be on Andy Murray as the five-time Queen’s champion looks up to step up his Wimbledon preparations after reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Murray was defeated by Matteo Berrettini on Sunday but the two-time Wimbledon champion was hampered by abdominal pain in the final set, putting his participation at Queen’s in doubt.

Berrettini is the reigning champion at Queen’s and is joined in a packed field by French Open finalist Casper Ruud, while Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are among the other British hopefuls.

Here’s everything you need to know as the tournament gets underway.

When is Queen’s?

The main draw gets underway on Monday 13 June and the action will take place through to the finals on Sunday 19June.

How can I watch it?

The action will be available to watch across the BBC, with streams available on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Amazon Prime Video will also be showing the action.

Who are the top seeds?

1) Casper Ruud

2) Matteo Berrettini

3) Cameron Norrie

4) Taylor Fritz

5) Diego Schwartzman

6) Denis Shapovalov

7) Marin Cilic

8) Reilly Opelka

Today’s order of play

Monday 13 June - Centre Court

Play starts at 12:00pm

Reilly Opelka vs Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper

Grigor Dimitrov vs Cameron Norrie

Liam Broady vs Marin Cilic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Commonwealth Games schedule: Birmingham 2022 dates and time

The Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham this summer with a festival of sport on offer. Four years removed from Gold Coast 2018, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be looking to claim glory, with the added advantage of home support and reduced travel.The hosts topped the medal table last time out, with Australia landing 80 gold medals, England were second with 45 golds, India came third with 26 and Canada and New Zealand took home 15 each.The Commonwealth Games lands in the middle of a hectic summer for athletics, with the World Championships finishing the week before and the...
WORLD
The Independent

Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perello are expecting their first child after 17 years together

Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello is pregnant with the couple’s first child, according to Spanish magazine Hola!Pregnancy rumours circulated in May when the tennis star’s wife wore loose-fitting clothing and a face mask to the Champion’s League final in Paris last May, where her 36-year-old husband won his 22nd Grand Slam title. Speculation grew earlier this week when Perello, 33, was pictured on a yacht in Majorca sporting what appears to be a baby bump.The Spanish couple have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy news.Nadal and Perello have been together for nearly 17 years, having met when they were...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jasmine Hacker-Jones chose judo ‘dream’ after Commonwealth wrestling dilemma

Welsh judoka Jasmine Hacker-Jones says she might have missed judo’s return to the Commonwealth Games after the Covid-19 lockdown saw her emerge as a candidate for Wales’ wrestling team in Birmingham.Hacker-Jones took up judo at the age of four, but her world was thrown upside down when Wales went into lockdown in March 2020.The 21-year-old’s judo programme was stopped and she lost focus and put on weight until her competitive spirit was revived by wrestling sessions with boyfriend Ieuan.Team Wales kitting day for judo🥋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #judo #welshjudo #CommonwealthGames @TeamWales @Welsh_Judo pic.twitter.com/tZdNHhhR4z— Jasmine Hacker-Jones (@jasmineleigh_xo) June 16, 2022“Lockdown was really difficult, I...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Matthew Mott will hold England’s best players to account – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes new England white-ball coach Matthew Mott will be unafraid “to hold some of the best players in the world accountable” ahead of their first assignment.The Morgan-Mott captain-coach partnership starts on Friday in the low-key surroundings of Amstelveen, a suburb of Amsterdam, for the first of three one-day internationals against the Netherlands.Brought in to split coaching duties alongside Brendon McCullum, who has made a a spellbinding start in charge of the Test side, Mott has vowed not to assert himself too much at the beginning of his reign.But having overseen sustained success with Australia’s women’s team, Morgan is...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Ladies’ Day: The best outfits and hats at Royal Ascot 2022

It’s officially day three of Royal Ascot, and despite England being plunged into a heatwave, racegoers have still turned out in droves for Ladies’ Day.The term for the third day of the races dates back to 1823, when an anonymous poet described Thursday at Ascot as “Ladies’ Day... when the women, like angels, look sweetly divine”.While Ascot no longer refers to Thursday as Ladies’ Day, and there are no fashion competitions held on the day, it’s a term still used colloquially by racegoers, who have this year donned their boldest and brightest wares for the occasion.Instead, the description of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy