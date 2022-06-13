ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 new recreational marijuana stores opening this week in New Jersey

Three new recreational marijuana stores will be opening this week in New Jersey, including one location near the Jersey Shore.

The stores making the transition under the Garden State Dispensary brand from medical marijuana to legal sales are located in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union. The State Cannabis Regulatory Commission granted the company approval for sales back in May.

It brings a total of 16 stores selling adult-use marijuana throughout New Jersey starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

MORE: 13 dispensaries in New Jersey now selling adult-use recreational marijuana

Many Jersey Shore communities banned the sale of recreational weed, forcing residents who want it to drive 50 miles to the closest locations.

Julie Winter, who oversees the dispensary's sales in New Jersey, tells News 12 , “I want to thank the towns of Woodbridge, Union and Eatontown for being such great partners throughout the process of bringing adult-use cannabis to central New Jersey. This region has been under-served in the initial phases of adult-use cannabis, and we look forward to serving customers and introducing Central Jersey to the wonder of Cannabis Dispensary's parent company. AYR says these three new locations will help fill that gap for the nearly three and a half million people who live here.”

It is estimated that New Jersey will be the third-largest contributor to overall legal marijuana sales in the nation by 2026.

