This weekend marks just the second year that Juneteenth has been observed as a federal holiday, but the celebration is far from new. The holiday commemorates the day in 1865, when enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word that they were free. The date has long been celebrated, particularly in Black communities, often in the spirit of the Fourth of July, an acknowledgement that large segments of the population were included in the colonists declaration of freedom from tyranny.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO