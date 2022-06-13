Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko & Gordon score, Kenny completes move, and more

It’s an old football truism that games are won and lost in midfield and certainly it is tough for a team to be successful over an entire season if there are deficiencies in this department. All of the best Everton teams of recent years have deployed solid performers in the centre of the park — under David Moyes and the early stages of Roberto Martinez’ tenure — and though there’s been issues aplenty all over the place since, midfield has been an ongoing problem for far too long. Idrissa Gueye held the fort almost single-handedly for a time, but attempts at restructuring this area have been made, particularly under the unfortunate Marco Silva in 2019-20 when Gana’s replacements (Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin) all succumbed to injury at various stages of the season.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO