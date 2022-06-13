ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko & Gordon score, Kenny completes move, and more

By Pat Mariboe
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out Everton’s retained and released list. [RBM]. Tim Howard sat down for an insightful chat with Everton’s new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [RBM]. Vitalii Mykolenko scored his first international goal for Ukraine in 3-0...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Three Positives from Everton’s 2021/22 Season

It had been a long wait for a reprieve from uproar and dissension within the Everton fanbase, as the years and years of stagnation and failure truly took their toll on even the most optimistic of Evertonians. The supporters and the club had never felt so disconnected as they did...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

2021-22 Season Review

How did Everton’s all-important engine room fare last season?. Two fullback signings made during the winter break had mixed outcomes. It was a wretched season for Everton, but what were the biggest positives to draw out of it?. By Garrett Post June 15. Our season review continues with a...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Aberdeen Raise Demands for Ramsay

Despite some promising reports over the past, which seemed to indicate that Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay was closing in on a move to Liverpool FC... well, hold your horses because it’s not quite done yet. According to Sky Sports reporters Anthony Joseph and Vinny O’Connor, the Scottish side are...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Tim Howard
Person
Jonjoe Kenny
SB Nation

Manchester City Away Again On Opening Day?

The football fixtures are out for next season and City start their defence of their Premier League title away at West Ham United. Last time the blues faced the Hammers on the opening day, Raheem Sterling grabbed a hat-trick and Gabriel Jesus became the first Premier League player to have a goal disallowed by VAR. Still, City ran out 5-0 winners in a season dogged by the controversial new system.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City’s New Fixtures Out Tomorrow

Manchester City start their defence of the Premier League title in August, but who exactly will they be facing first?. There has been several leaked fixtures, with Bournemouth and Aston Villa touted as our opening day match as we look for a third straight Premier League title. Who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gabriel Jesus Nears Arsenal Move, Manchester City Happy With Price

Gabriel Jesus nears an exit at Manchester City. We could be looking at hm leaving within the Premier League here soon. There has been a wide range suitors, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid all linked with the winger in recent weeks. The Times, recently had a report that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toffees#Kosovo#Everton#The England U21s#Concacaf Nations League
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Chelsea to play Everton away on opening day

The season’s barely ended — and for many players, Nations League involvement has extended it well beyond the last actual game of the season — but it’s almost time for next season. In fact, preseason starts in less than a month, while the new Premier League season gets underway in less than two months: the weekend of August 6 to be exact.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

2021-2022 Everton Report Cards: Fullbacks Coleman, Kenny, Mykolenko and Patterson

Evertonians have been spoiled for years at the fullback position, watching Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman ply their trade up and down their respective wings. The Blues looked to have a succession plan for the leftback position a few years ago bringing in Lucas Digne from Barcelona. Unfortunately, the Frenchman saw himself pushed out of the club by Rafa Benitez and Everton have now replaced him with Ukraine international Vitalii Mykolenko.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Neil Warnock Recalls Missing Out on Van Dijk

Freshley retired English football manager Neil Warnock recently spoke to the Mirror about missing out on the chance to sign current Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk, and it’s just as bizarre as you think it is. Context: The year is 2014, and Virgil Van Dijk is crushing it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Report: Eddie Nketiah to stay at Arsenal after agreeing new contract

Eddie Nketiah will be staying at Arsenal after he and the club have finalized the terms of a new deal, according to a report in the Evening Standard. Previous reports have had Nketiah signing a five-year extension, and the Standard reports that should Nketiah see his contract to its end, he will have been at Arsenal for ten years. Nketiah first played for Arsenal senior team in the 2017-18 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool & Bayern Munich Reach Agreement Over Sadio Mané Transfer

Perhaps the worst kept secret in Liverpool’s transfer business this summer feels like it took a massive step today as it’s all but confirmed that the Reds and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over Sadio Mané. Paul Joyce has tweeted that there’s an initial fee of £27.5million for the Liverpool legend. Of course, with a deal like this, there are add-ons. The two clubs have agreed on £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements, making the total package worth £35.1million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Spurs Women announce departure of midfielder Maeva Clemaron

A sad announcement today in Tottenham Hotspur Women transfer news. The club announced this morning that French central midfielder Maeva Clemaron has left the club and will sign with Swiss side Servette FC Chênois Féminin. This is distressing to me personally, because Clemaron was a fantastic presence in...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Lasses Interview & Player Profile: Faye Mullen

With the 2021/2022 FA Women’s Championship season over and Sunderland having secured another year in the second tier of women’s football, it’s time to stop and reflect. Want to learn more about your favourite footballer or fun facts about some of the lasses biggest stars? Then look no further....
SOCCER
SB Nation

2021-2022 Everton Report Cards: Midfielders - Allan, Davies, Dele, Delph, Doucoure, Gomes

It’s an old football truism that games are won and lost in midfield and certainly it is tough for a team to be successful over an entire season if there are deficiencies in this department. All of the best Everton teams of recent years have deployed solid performers in the centre of the park — under David Moyes and the early stages of Roberto Martinez’ tenure — and though there’s been issues aplenty all over the place since, midfield has been an ongoing problem for far too long. Idrissa Gueye held the fort almost single-handedly for a time, but attempts at restructuring this area have been made, particularly under the unfortunate Marco Silva in 2019-20 when Gana’s replacements (Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin) all succumbed to injury at various stages of the season.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Report: Tottenham’s Etete tops Portsmouth striker wish-list

Not every talented Tottenham Hotspur youth academy prospect ends up breaking through into the first team, and that’s okay. Young Spurs striker Kion Etete looks like he may be one of those players — a good, young, quality talent but unlikely to feature in the Spurs first XI anytime soon. A new report out today in the Portsmouth News says that Portsmouth FC are taking a long look at Etete as their striker of the future with an eye to a permanent transfer this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy