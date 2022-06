There was little tolerance for hypocrisy on the Democratic gubernatorial debate stage on Thursday night. When New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called attention to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s history of support from the National Rifle Association as she touted a package of gun laws passed towards the end of the legislative session, debate moderator and NBC New York reporter Melissa Russo was quick to jump in. “You’ve asked New Yorkers to accept your evolution on issues like abortion rights and same-sex marriage, so what’s the difference,” she asked Williams. The public advocate brushed off the comparison to the conservative personal views he expressed on those issues earlier in his career.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO